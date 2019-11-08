Here are the best Walmart Black Friday deals so far

Black Friday 2019 is officially three weeks away, and the retail giant Walmart is releasing early doorbuster deals that you can shop right now. Walmart's Black Friday sale is a fantastic opportunity to score record-low prices on a wide selection of best-selling items. You can find massive savings on 4K TVs, tablets, smartwatches, kitchen appliances, toys, and so much more.



We've rounded up our top deals below that are live on Walmart's site. Some of Walmart's stand out discounts include the Apple Watch Series 3 that's on sale for $189, which is the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch. A crazy-good price for a big-screen 4K TV, the Hisense 58-inch smart TV is on sale for just $279.99, and the best-selling 6th generation Apple iPad is on sale for $299. You can also find bargains on laptops, headphones, popular kitchen appliances, and so much more.



Keep in mind these discounts are limited-time offers and we don't know how long Walmart will keep these items on sale. It's a great opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping and score a deal before the madness of Black Friday officially begins.

The best Walmart Black Friday online deals:

Google Home Mini (Chalk) + Frozen 2 Book $49 $25 at Walmart

A fantastic Christmas gift idea for Frozen fans, the Google Home Mini, and Frozen 2 Book are on sale for just $25. The Google Mini on its own currently retails for $39, so with this deal, you're saving an extra $14 and getting access to sound effects and music when you read the Frozen book out loud.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm $279 $189 at Walmart

You can get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale at Walmart for $189. That's the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch that comes in a white or black sport band and includes GPS technology and tracks activity, workouts and calories burned.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case $159 $144 at Walmart

Walmart has the latest model Apple AirPods on sale for $144. You might not see a lower price for the top-rated wireless earbuds that come with a charging case.

Apple iPad (6th gen) 128GB $429.99 $299 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a feature-rich tablet, the 6th generation iPad is on sale for $299. That's a $130 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 9.7-inch table that provides 10 hours of battery life.

HP 14 Laptop $599 $399 at Walmart

An excellent option for a budget laptop, you can save $200 on the HP 14 laptop at Walmart. The powerful 14-inch laptop packs an Intel 10th Gen Core i5-1035G1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Hisense 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV $428 $279 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, Walmart has the Hisense 58-inch TV on sale for just $279. The smart TV has the Google Assistant and Alexa built-in for voice control and delivers a crisp, clear picture with bright, bold colors.

Vizio 55-inch M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $498 $398 at Walmart

The Vizio 55-inch M-Series TV gets a $100 price at the Walmart Black Friday sale. The Vizio M-Series TV has everything you' want in a premium TV, the smart TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to quantum dot technology, and you can stream apps from your phone to the TV with Chromecast built-in.



Element 70-inch 4K UHD ROKU Smart TV $798 $529.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a big-screen TV bargain, then look no further than the Element 70-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $529.99. The UHD TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream over 500,000 movies and TV shows.

Instant Pot LUX60 V3 6 Qt Pressure Cooker $99 $64 at Walmart

A best-seller every Black Friday, you can get the best-selling Instant Pot Lux60 on sale right now for $64. That's the best price we've found for the six-quart pressure cooker which combines six popular kitchen appliances in one to make quick and convenient meals.

Shark Ion Robot Vacuum Cleaning System $449 $269 at Walmart

A fantastic discount, you can save $180 on the powerful Shark Ion robot vacuum cleaner. Designed for pets, the Alexa-enabled robot vacuum includes a handheld vacuum for versatile cleaning and includes a compatible app for scheduled cleanings.

23andMe DNA Test $199 $99 at Walmart

A popular and unique Christmas gift idea, you can save $100 on the 23andMe DNA test. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 85 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test.

Razor RipStik Electric Caster Board $199 $39.93 at Walmart

A crazy good deal, Walmart has a massive $159 price cut on the Razor RipStik electric caster board. Recommended for ages nine and up, the all-new RipStik Electric comes with a hand-held remote and can hit speeds of up to 10 MPH.

