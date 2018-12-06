Here are the best Amazon and Walmart deals since Black Friday

Even though Black Friday is over, that doesn't mean you still can't score significant savings on items left on your holiday wish list. December deals are in full swing, and retailers like Amazon and Walmart are doing daily countdown promotions and slashing prices on some of their most-wanted items.
Today only, Amazon is offering the Eufy BoostIQ Robot Vacuum with the Echo Dot for $200.99. The self-charging robot vacuum cleaner normally retails for $350.69 but is now on sale for only $195.99. This bundle deal is offering a 2nd-gen Echo dot for just $5 more. That's a $200 saving on what you would pay for them separately.
Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac and Echo Dot (2nd Gen)
$400.68 $200.99 at Amazon
The Eufy RoboVac is Alexa enabled and features multiple cleaning modes and an auto-clean scheduling. The BoostIQ technology will even alert the RoboVac to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.View Deal
Scroll down to shop more of today's best deals.
All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
$49.99 $29.99 at Amazon
You can still find the all-new Echo Dot on sale for $29.99 at Amazon. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen on this smart speaker, it's still a great deal at $20 off. View Deal
Echo (2nd Gen)
$99.99 $69.99 at Amazon
The popular 2nd gen Echo smart speaker is on sale for $69.99. That's $30 off, and the best price we've seen for this Alexa powered smart speaker. View Deal
Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones
$199.95 $89.99 at Amazon
The Powerbeats3 are 55% off at Amazon and the lowest price we've seen for these wireless earphones. The earbuds provide up to 12 hours of battery life and feature secure-fit earhooks to maximize comfort and stability.View Deal
Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB)
$329 $289 at Amazon
The newly released Apple iPad is on sale at Amazon for $289. That's a $40 discount and a great price for the new tablet.View Deal
Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console
$499 $399 at Walmart
Save $100 on the Microsoft Xbox One Console at Walmart. The Xbox One X includes a 4K Blu-ray player, 1TB hard drive and 6 teraflops of graphical processing power.View Deal
JVC 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
$499.99 $299.99 at Walmart
You can save $200 on the JVC 49-inch Smart TV at Walmart. That's a fantastic price for a 49-inch 4K TV that includes built-in Chromecast that allows you to access thousands of Chromecast-enabled apps.View Deal
RCA 70-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV $
1,299.99 $599.99 at Walmart
Get the RCA 70-inch Smart TV for 57% off at Walmart. The RCA 70-inch TV offers brilliant 4K color and the smart capabilities allow you to stream hundreds of channels, movies, apps and more.View Deal