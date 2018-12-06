Here are the best Amazon and Walmart deals since Black Friday

Even though Black Friday is over, that doesn't mean you still can't score significant savings on items left on your holiday wish list. December deals are in full swing, and retailers like Amazon and Walmart are doing daily countdown promotions and slashing prices on some of their most-wanted items.



Today only, Amazon is offering the Eufy BoostIQ Robot Vacuum with the Echo Dot for $200.99. The self-charging robot vacuum cleaner normally retails for $350.69 but is now on sale for only $195.99. This bundle deal is offering a 2nd-gen Echo dot for just $5 more. That's a $200 saving on what you would pay for them separately.

Scroll down to shop more of today's best deals.

All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

You can still find the all-new Echo Dot on sale for $29.99 at Amazon. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen on this smart speaker, it's still a great deal at $20 off. View Deal

Echo (2nd Gen) $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

The popular 2nd gen Echo smart speaker is on sale for $69.99. That's $30 off, and the best price we've seen for this Alexa powered smart speaker. View Deal

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones $199.95 $89.99 at Amazon

The Powerbeats3 are 55% off at Amazon and the lowest price we've seen for these wireless earphones. The earbuds provide up to 12 hours of battery life and feature secure-fit earhooks to maximize comfort and stability.View Deal

Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console $499 $399 at Walmart

Save $100 on the Microsoft Xbox One Console at Walmart. The Xbox One X includes a 4K Blu-ray player, 1TB hard drive and 6 teraflops of graphical processing power.View Deal