Green Monday iPad deals: save up to $100 on Pro and 8th generation today

iPad deals have been incredibly strong this year, with the latest models taking price cuts close after release and the 2020 iPad Pro overtaking the 2019 version for value. Today's Green Monday sales are bringing back some of the best prices we've seen yet on cheaper iPad deals and while iPad Pro prices are a little higher than they were on Black Friday, we're still seeing some availability for shipping ahead of Christmas Day.

The 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is one of the few tablets you can still get before the big day, and at $999 it's currently $100 cheaper than MSRP. However, if you're after cheaper iPad dals you might be waiting a little longer. That said the 2020 8th generation iPad is back down to $299 if you're fast enough to claim some of the last stock available at this price.

You'll find all of these iPad deals and more just below, but we're also rounding up all the best Green Monday deals right here on TechRadar as well.

Today's best Green Monday iPad deals

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329 $299 at Walmart

You can score a $30 price cut on the all-new Apple iPad at Walmart. A great gift idea for anyone on your list, the 10.2-inch tablet features 32GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life. Each color ships on a different date, but they all arrive before Christmas.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch (128GB, 2020): $799 $759 at Amazon

The most portable iPad Pro comes with Apple's super-fast A12Z Bionic CPU and all the same specs as the larger 12.9-inch version, but it's cheaper if you don't need the larger Retina display. 128GB is enough storage for working, streaming, and gaming on the move - but there are more configurations available right now as well. It's worth noting however, that we've seen these prices drop lower over Black Friday and shipping isn't scheduled until between the 19th and 22nd of the month.

128GB: $799 $759 | 256GB: $899 $829 | 512GB: $1,099 $999 | 1TB: $1,299 $1,199

View Deal

More iPad deals

If you're looking for more iPad deals, you'll find the lowest prices from around the web in the comparison chart below. Plus, you'll also find the latest sales from the UK and Australia as well.

More Green Monday deals

Need some accessories? Check out the latest Apple Pencil deals and the best iPad Magic Keyboard sales around.