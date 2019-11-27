Going fast: the Segway miniPRO 'human transporter' is $200 off for Black Friday

The Segaway MiniPro is one of the best hoverboards we've ever tested, and the self balancing 'human transporter' is currently on sale for Black Friday 2019.

This Segway feature the company's patented "Dynamic Stabilization" technology, which makes it easier to use even if you haven’t been on a Segway before. On top of that, it has anti-skid wheels, a battery life that will last up to a 12.5-mile range and a top speed of 10 MPH. It's perfect for college students, quick errands and that short commute to work.

This personal transporter doesn’t usually come cheap. However, early Black Friday deals have mad it more affordable than it’s ever been. We found it as Walmart for $200 off than its regular price. That’s almost 50% off.

Segway miniPRO Smart Self Balancing Personal Transporter: $499.00 $299.00 at Walmart

Other features include Segway’s Mobile App Control, which will let you enable an anti-theft alarm, check battery life, perform speed diagnostics and change some settings. The Segway miniPRO Smart Self Balancing Personal Transporter is made of aircraft-grade magnesium alloy frame so it's shock absorbent and extra durable.

