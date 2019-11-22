Get Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC for $44 in Green Man Gaming's Black Friday sale

PC players waited a year for Red Dead Redemption 2 to come to PC. If you decided to wait another month, you can now get Rockstar's open world epic Western for 26% off at Green Man Gaming in their Black Friday sale. If you're in the US, that's $44.15, or £40.17 in the UK. You'll have to use it on Rockstar's own game launcher rather than with an existing client like Steam, but it's way below the $59.99 Rockstar charges for it directly.

Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC: $59.99 $44.15 at Green Man Gaming

Save 26% on one of the decade's defining games. This Wild West open world epic will take tens of hours to finish, and it features one of the most impressive sandbox environments created to date.

That's enough game to last you for the next few months. And this discount has come at just the right time: this week, Rockstar patched RDR2 on PC to remove most of its outstanding technical issues. This is the only version of the game that supports frame rates above 30fps. If you've got the hardware, that is.

Next up, get excellent Obsidian RPG The Outer Worlds on PC for $40.49. Note it has to be redeemed on the Epic Games Store, if you're waiting for a Steam release after the exclusivity period has ended (you can also play it on Game Pass for PC, FYI).

The Outer Worlds: $59 $40.49 on Green Man Gaming

The latest RPG from the cult favorites at Obsidian, and a game that fans of previous efforts like Fallout: New Vegas will probably enjoy. Bonus: it won't take a million hours to finish.

The other highlight from the Green Man Gaming sale is Borderlands 3, although this again is the Epic Games Store version, in case you wanted to wait until the Steam release next September.

Borderlands 3 Standard Edition: $59 $35.58 at Green Man Gaming

This Borderlands entry is very much more of the same, but after a prolonged absence in which many looter shooters emerged in its place, that's something a large part of its audience is likely to enjoy.

Check out the rest of the Black Friday deals over at Green Man Gaming, and see if anything else looks like a winner.