Get NOW Broadband's Super Fibre (63Mbps) package for only £23 per month

Searching for a new broadband deal? Well, we may have found the right option for you. Right now, all new customers can get Now Broadband's Super Fibre for only £23 per month for 12 months (opens in new tab). Please be aware that when you sign up, you'll need to pay a £5 delivery fee for your new router.

This deal provides average broadband speeds of 63Mbps and it comes with unlimited downloads. This means your data is uncapped and you'll never receive any extra charges for excess use.

On top of this, if you choose this deal then you can also add NOW Broadband's Entertainment Membership. This will add an additional £9.99 per month to your bill, but you can cancel it at any time.

The 63Mbps average download speeds you'll receive with this deal will be more than enough to support a medium-sized household where 2-3 people use the internet regularly and simultaneously. However, if you live in a large household or many members of your family regularly stream in 4K UHD, then you may need something a little faster.

(opens in new tab) NOW Broadband Super Fibre | 63Mbps download speeds | £23 per month | Unlimited data | £5 delivery fee | 12-month contrac (opens in new tab)t

With this deal from NOW Broadband, you'll receive average download speeds of 63Mbps. These will be more than enough for busy households that watch Netflix or download in HD. This deal is a 12-month contract and you'll need to pay a £5 delivery fee for your router. If you sign up for this deal, you also have the option to add NOW Broadband's Entertainment Membership for £9.99 per month. This can be cancelled at any time. Please be aware that this deal is for new NOW Broadband customers only.

Why choose NOW Broadband?

NOW Broadband's deals usually sit at the cheaper end of the market. The company is owned by Sky and it specialises in broadband-only contracts (although customers can include a NOW Entertainment Membership with their deal).

No matter which NOW Broadband deal you choose, you'll receive unlimited downloads. This means that your data will never be capped. Plus, NOW Broadband's speeds and connections are reliable, this is because the company uses the Openreach network. As an added bonus, this also means that if you're currently with BT, TalkTalk, EE or Plusnet, the company can organise your switch for you.

Finally, NOW's broadband offerings are award-winning. After all, the company was voted as the Best Value Broadband Provider by Uswitch in 2022. Plus, the company was also given a number of accolades in the Choose Broadband Awards.

Although there are a great number of reasons why we think NOW is one of the best broadband providers on the market, there are drawbacks that you should be aware of. For example, the speeds the company provides aren't the fastest. Plus, as a no-frills provider, NOW Broadband rarely offers incentives for signing up.

