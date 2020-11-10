Get an early Black Friday deal on this HP Omen Obelisk gaming PC for $100 off

Gaming PCs don't usually go on sale during the year, so now's a perfect time to save an extra $100 on this HP Omen Obelisk gaming PC right now over at HP with this early Black Friday deal (Not in the U.S.? Scroll down for deals in your region).

This configuration of the HP Omen Obelisk isn't kitted out with the most high-end hardware, it's still powerful enough to deliver excellent midrange gaming performance at a pretty great price.

It comes loaded with a ninth-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics card, 8GB RAM, and 1TB HDD storage to get your started, and you'll be able to upgrade it pretty easily thanks to its easy to open case.

If you're looking for a great gaming PC as a starting place that gives you room to build up something bigger and better, you can't go wrong with the HP Omen Obelisk.

