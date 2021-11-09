Get a hoverboard with this fantastic $70 Black Friday discount

Early Black Friday deals from Best Buy are coming thick and fast, and this continues today with a great deal on the Hover-1 H1 hoverboard.

The Hover-1 is an all-electric hoverboard with two 250w motors that can reach speeds up to 9mph. It has a 36v lithium-ion battery that provides a good nine-mile range for the Hover-1, and it also comes with a Bluetooth speaker. The Hover-1 usually costs $269.99, but Best Buy has cut the price to $199.99.

Cheapest Hover-1 H1 deal

$269.99 Hover-1 H1 Electric Self-Balancing Scooter 9 mph max speed - Iridescent: $269.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Hover-1 is one of the biggest hoverboard manufacturers and this is one of its best models, with a top speed of 9mph and nine-mile range. With a $70 discount on Best Buy, this is a fantastic deal.

The H1 also has a compatible app available to monitor your hoverboard’s battery life and range, and you can plan your routes with it too. The H1 can handle any rider weighing up to 264 lbs.

