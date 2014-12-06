Zelda Wii U, Street Fighter 5 and No Man's Sky impress, but they're no Shopper Simulator

The Game Awards, previously The Spike Awards before it lost Spike, has been a massive showcase for future games over the years. But, naturally, there have been some awards given out too. So before we move onto anything else, here's who won what on Friday night...

Game of the Year: Dragon Age: Inquisition

Best performance: Trey Parker, South Park: The Stick of Truth

Best online experience: Destiny

Best score: Destiny

Trending Gamer: Total Biscuit

Composition Award: Martin O'Donnell

Best mobile game: Hearthstone

Best fighting game: Smash Bros Wii U

Industry Icon: Roberta and Ken Williams

Developer of the year: Nintendo

Best eSports: Matthew 'NaDeSHoT' Haag

Best sports or racing game: Mario Kart 8

Best Remaster: GTA V

Best shooter: Far Cry 4

Game for change: Valiant Hearts

Best narrative: Valiant Hearts

Best action game: Shadow of Mordor

Best Indie Game: Shovel Knight

For me, an appearance from Reggie Fils-Aime on the night was worth all the game previews in the world, but he wasn't just there to let us bask in his radiant glow, as we were quickly transported to Japan for a gameplay preview of Zelda Wii U - and hot damn does it look nice.

With Shigeru Miyamoto and Zelda lead producer Eiji Aonuma giving commentary, we were treated to a closer look at Link's next big console adventure, with a particular focus on the size of the new world. Everything we saw took place in the map's lower right corner. Having set a beacon marker to the point he wanted to travel, Aunomua proceeded to show off the ways he could get there, which included the sailcloth and Link's horse Epona, who now appears to ride in autopilot mode. "Real horses don't run into trees very often," quipped Aonuma. I guess has a point.

It took at least five minutes to traverse a small section of the map, suggesting that this world is going to be huge when the game arrives next year (yes, Aonuma also confirmed that). And then there were all the other little details like the apples growing on trees which you can pick and eat, and the fact Link can now jump off his horse and attack enemies in slow motion.

Finally, Miyamoto stole some of the limelight to confirm Star Fox Wii U would arrive before Zelda in 2015. Chump move, Shiggy.

Now, do you still need an excuse to buy a Wii U?

So what else happened on the night?

Well, no Man's Sky still looks awesome, still has no release date.

'Metal Gear Online' is actually Metal Gear Solid V's co-op multiplayer, and looks hella fun.

Fullbright has a new game called Tacoma, which is set on the moon.

Xbox One takes a c-c-c-combo

After it was announced that Microsoft had secured Rise of the Tomb Raider as an Xbox One exclusive, I suspected we'd see a lot more of these power moves in the future. Sure enough, this week someone at Capcom accidentally set its Street Fighter V trailer live a bit earlier than intended, and while the teaser only offered a few tiny morsels of detail, one morsel turned out to be a big middle finger to Xbox. Street Fighter V will be a PS4 and PC exclusive.

Now, in my eyes, this is a bigger deal than Rise of the Tomb Raider, and here's why: although Street Fighter's exclusivity might also be timed, it's going to push serious players, and probably the beat-em-up community, to the PS4 while the console is still young. This move could potentially lock down the PS4 as the platform for fighters.

Whether or not you think I'm exaggerating the point, there's no doubt that this is an excellently-timed move from Sony that could have a big sway. Much more so than Lara Croft could ever dream of having.

I played Shopper Simulator and now it's my GOTY

On a more cheerful note, UK retailer Game this week launched a title of its own, Christmas Shopper Simulator, and I can tell you now that it's as hilarious and dull as it promises to be.

Drawing inspiration from the cultural touchstone that is Goat Simulator, CSS lets you control a rag-doll Christmas shopper as you navigate your way around a shopping centre to complete menial tasks. Or, if you're like me, you'll just spend your time hurling reindeers at people and kicking in Santa.

Press Q to die

Christmas is cancelled

F**k you orange juice