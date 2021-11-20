France vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch rugby free and from anywhere

The All Blacks' tour of the Northern Hemisphere has featured record-breaking points hauls and a brief return to the top of the world rankings, but there's a real danger it could end on a damp note with Les Bleus eyeing up a scalp on home soil. This should be a belter, so read on as our guide explains how to get a France vs New Zealand live stream and watch the Autumn International rugby match online today - including where you can watch absolutely free.

Led by Antoine Dupont, the sensational player of the year in-waiting, France are one of the most exciting teams on the planet right now. And Beauden Barrett's injury status gives them a really good shot at their first victory over the All Blacks since 2009.

Fabien Galthie's men warmed up with wins over humdrum opposition in Argentina and Georgia, but they've had an eye on this one all along. The shiny new dual-playmaker setup with Matthieu Jalibert and Romain Ntamack is still being bedded in, but its first real challenge comes now.

Ireland edged the Kiwis in a thriller of a game last weekend, and today's game presents a real test of character for Ian Foster's men, particularly considering their main man's absence.

It looks like it could go either way on paper, so follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a rugby live stream, including ways that you can watch France vs New Zealand for FREE.

More great sport: how to watch an NFL live stream

Who has a FREE France vs New Zealand live stream?

The great news for rugby fans is that there are a few ways to live stream France vs New Zealand for free, depending on where you're based.

In France, the game is being shown on free-to-air channel France 2, which you can also live stream online after registering an account on the platform. Coverage begins at 8.45pm local time, ahead of a 9pm kick-off.

A whole host of services will also let new users tune in via a free trial, including Amazon Prime Video in the UK, Stan Sport in Australia, and DAZN in Canada - more on those below...

How to live stream France vs New Zealand from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and try to stream the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch rugby from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from France, just head to the France 2 website

How to live stream France vs All Blacks in New Zealand

Sky Sport Sky Sport is showing the France vs All Blacks game in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 9am NZDT on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch France vs New Zealand FREE in the UK

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon has the rights to broadcast most of the 2021 Autumn Internationals in the UK, and France vs New Zealand is one of the game it has the rights to. It kicks off at 8pm GMT on Saturday evening, and Amazon Prime members can live stream all of the action at no additional cost. An Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, but new users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage, Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the rugby on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to watch rugby in the US: live stream France vs New Zealand

FloRugby Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights to show the France vs New Zealand game in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday afternoon. FloRugby is the home of all of the autumn internationals rugby action, and a monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 that you can sign up to on the website. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

France vs New Zealand live stream: watch rugby FREE in Canada

DAZN France vs New Zealand kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday, and it's being shown by DAZN in Canada. That means you can tune in without paying a penny, thanks to DAZN's handy 1-month FREE trial deal! The streaming service is not only showing plenty of rugby action, but it's also the place to watch the NFL, and Premier League and Champions League soccer. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150, and the service is available via a dedicated apps for a wide array of platforms and devices, including iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. You can sign up and get started straight away - free trial or not - by heading to the DAZN website now.

How to watch France vs New Zealand: live stream rugby in Australia

7-day FREE Stan Sport trial In Australia you can tune in to France vs New Zealand on Stan Sport, though prepare for an early rise, as kick-off is set for 7am AEDT on Sunday morning. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE Stan Sport trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a France vs New Zealand live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch France vs New Zealand: live stream rugby in South Africa

via the network's streaming service Rugby fans looking to watch the France vs New Zealand game in South Africa can tune in via subscription service SuperSport. Kick-off is set for 10pm SAST on Saturday night. And if you're not going to be in front of your TV for this game, you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSport's coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to tune in from anywhere.