France vs Croatia live stream: how to watch the 2020 Nations Laegue match anywhere

Having been far from their best in their opening 2020 Nations League match, Les Bleus will be looking to raise their game tonight in Paris - read on for our full guide to getting a France vs Croatia live stream - no matter where in the world you are.

Kylian Mbappe was on target against Sweden on Saturday night, earning France a workmanlike 1-0 win in Solna, but the talismanic forward will be absent for this evening's game having tested positive for Covid-19.

Croatia have even more pressure on their shoulders to get a result here, after making a tough start to their 2020-21 Nations League campaign with a heavy 4-1 defeat to defending champions Portugal in their opening match.

France vs Croatia live stream Tonight's Nations League Group 3 clash is set to take place behind closed doors at the Stade de France in Paris with kick-off set for 8.45pm local time (CEST) - making it a 7.45pm BST start in the UK, and 2.45pm ET/11.45am PT in the US. Full streaming and Nations League TV channel details are below, plus you can take your preferred coverage with you wherever you are - just try ExpressVPN free for 30-days.

With Paul Pogba and Tanguy Ndombele also on the sidelines thanks to positive coronavirus tests, Adrien Rabiot and N'Golo Kante look set to start in midfield for the home side. Meanwhile, Mbappe's absence could allow a rare international start for Man United forward Anthony Martial.

Croatia's humbling in Porto on Saturday means coach Zlatko Dalić will likely shake things up with his starting XI, with Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic tipped to come into the side.

These two sides last met in the enthralling 2018 World Cup final, with France running out 4-2 winners in Moscow to lift the trophy - could we have another classic on our hands this evening?

Follow our guide below for all the ways to watch France vs Croatia online and get a Nations League live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch France vs Croatia from outside your country

For those looking to watch the game in the UK, US and Australia, we've got your viewing options listed out below. But if you're out of the country for tonight's match are worried that you'll miss the France vs Croatia game, don't sweat it. With the option of using one of the best VPNs , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world. Here's how to get started.

Get a FREE 30-day ExpressVPN trial today

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the bunch.View Deal

How to watch a France vs Croatia live stream in the UK

Sky has the exclusive rights for the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League in the UK, with this tie set to be shown on Sky SportsRed Button service. That means if you're a subscriber you can enjoy the games on your TV or on the Sky Go app for your mobile device. For those without a subscription who still want to enjoy the action, Now TV is most likely you're best bet. More specfically, a Now TV Sky Sports Pass can get you a whole MONTH of Sky Sports access for just £33.99 - that's all 11 channels, so as well as as UEFA Nations League action, you'll also have access to some of the opening Premier League matches of the season, plus F1, PGA Tour golf, and much more. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions above. Coverage is set to start on Sky Sports Red Button service just before kick-off to start on Sky Sports Premier League at 7.40pm BST today (Tuesday, September 8).

France vs Croatia live stream: how to watch Nations League soccer online in the US

If you're in the US, streaming service ESPN+ is your destination for watching tonight's encounter between France and Croatia. The service only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Even better value, though, is a combined bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus - all for the bargain price of just $12.99 a month. As well as ESPN+ documentary action, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. Kick off in the United States is at 2.45pm ET/ 11.45am PT.

How to watch France vs Croatia: live stream Nations League soccer in Australia

Having snapped up the rights to European internationals, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of France vs Croatia in the Nations League if you're down under. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. Make sure you set an alarm though – kick-off is at 4.45am on Wednesday morning.