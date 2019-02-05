Formula One champion Nico Rosberg launches new sustainable tech festival

"I've always been interested by technology and innovation," Nico Rosberg tells TechRadar – and he has the credentials to prove it.

Since retiring from the circuit in 2016, the Formula One world champion has immersed himself in the tech world, investing in Formula E, navigation system what3words, ride-sharing service Lyft, and passenger drone maker Lilium.

He's also an ambassador for the Schaeffler Mover – an electric concept car capable of driving sideways for easy parallel parking in packed cities.

We want to accelerate powerful change. There is a space to be filled, and the tech is damned amazing Nico Rosberg

Now, Rosberg has embarked on a new endeavor: a festival dedicated to green technology, which he hopes will become an environmentally sustainable version of CES.

The first GreenTech Festival will take place at Berlin Tempelhof Airport from 23 to 25 May.

The festival will have three parts: an exhibition space showcasing sustainable technology from around the world, the Green Leaders conference on sustainability, and the Green Awards, which aim to recognize innovation and new ideas. The Berlin E-Prix will take place on the festival's final day.

We've left Eden

Rosberg says an event like GreenTech Festival is long overdue. "The right time was 10 years ago," he says. "As Sir David Attenborough said, we have left the Garden of Eden, and it’s the 11th hour, but better late than never.

Nico Rosberg with GreenTech Festival co-founders Marco Voigt and Sven Krüger. Image credit: GreenTech Festival (Image: © GreenTech Festival)

"There are so many tech events out there, but there are none with a purpose," says Rosberg. "We want to accelerate powerful change. There is a space to be filled, and the tech is damned amazing."

As Sir David Attenborough said, this is the 11th hour for our planet, so it’s very important that each of us embraces it Nico Rosberg

Rosberg hopes that GreenTech Festival will go global, much like CES, with future events in the US and Asia.

"CES doesn't have a purpose," he explains. "We want to be a lighthouse for positive change, with the newest technology and product launches, the most ambitious and forward-thinking people, and honoring the most special achievements over the space of the year," he says.

"We are expecting 50,000 people, but we want to reach out much further and encourage people globally to embrace green technology – and the whole lifestyle. As Sir David Attenborough said, this is the 11th hour for our planet, so it’s very important that each of us embraces it."