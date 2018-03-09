Fitbit Versa could be the name of Fitbit's next smartwatch

Not long ago we saw a number of details and images supposedly showing the Fitbit Blaze 2, but now it looks like the watch will actually be called the Fitbit Versa.

That's according to famed leaker Evan Blass, who shared a new image of the device – complete with the name – with Wareable.

But while it's likely to be called the Fitbit Versa this upcoming watch is apparently still considered a replacement for the Fitbit Blaze, so we might not get a watch called the Fitbit Blaze 2.

There's no additional new information on the device, and the new image matches up with what we've seen before – including a square face and a likely metal frame.

The Blaze 2 might actually be called the Fitbit Versa. Credit: Evan Blass/Wareable

Designed for the masses

But we already have a good idea of what to expect from the Versa, with earlier rumors pointing to 50 meters of water resistance, the same Fitbit OS software as the Fitbit Ionic, and an attempt at more mass appeal than other Fitbit devices.

That appeal is likely to be driven by the new design, which is apparently more compact than the Ionic, and by a price that’s supposedly set to be lower than Fitbit's flagship smartwatch.

Exactly how much the Fitbit Versa will cost is unknown, but current rumors put the release date at around March-May, so we might know soon.