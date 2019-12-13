Fitbit price cut: the best new deals on the Fitbit Versa 2, Charge 3, Alta HR, and more

Christmas is just around the corner and if you're still looking for a last-minute gift idea, the best-selling Fitbit smartwatch is an excellent option. To help you find the best price, we've rounded up the best Fitbit deals from retailers like Walmart and Amazon.



The top Fitbit deal is the recently-released Fitbit Versa 2 that's on sale for $129. That's a $70 discount, and the lowest price we've found for the feature-rich smartwatch. Walmart also has the Versa Lite on sale for $99, Inspire HR on sale for $69, and the Ionic smartwatch on sale for $199. Amazon is having a Fitbit sale of their own which includes the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale for $119.95 and the Alta HR on sale for $98.



The all-new Fitbit Versa 2 tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned while also continuously monitoring heart rate. It includes an updated design with a bright AMOLED touchscreen and an always-on display option. The Fitbit also works with Amazon Alexa, so you can send and receive messages, check the weather, and control other smart home devices using just your voice.

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch: $199.95 $129 at Walmart

Walmart has the all-new Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch on sale for a record low price of $129. The smartwatch provides a remarkable six-day battery life and allows you to store 300 or so songs on your wrist.

Shop more of the best Fitbit deals below and keep in mind these amazing offers are ending soon, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

The best Fitbit deals:

Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker: $99 $69 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can save $30 on the Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker at Walmart. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and provides up to five days of battery life.

Fitbit Alta HR: $129.95 $98 at Amazon

You can save $30 on the best-selling Fitbit Alta HR at Amazon. The ultra-slim activity tracker offers continuous heart rate monitoring and tracks steps, distance and calories burned.

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch: $159.95 $99 at Walmart

You can get the top-rated Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch on sale for just $99 at Walmart This is the biggest discount we've seen for the fitness-packed smartwatch, which is available in five different color choices.

Fitbit Charge 3 $149.95 $119.95 at Amazon

Amazon has the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale for $119.95. The water-resistant fitness tracker offers 24/7 heart rate tracking and tracks popular workouts, activity, sleep, and calories burned.

Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch: $299 $199.95 at Walmart

You can get the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch on sale at Walmart for $199.95. That's the best price we've found for the water-resistant Fitbit which features GPS technology and includes a built-in NFC chip which allows you to make secure payments on your wrist.

Shop more offers with the best cheap Fitbit prices and sales that are happening now.



