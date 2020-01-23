Fitbit price cut: the Fitbit Inspire HR hits lowest price ever at Amazon

If you're looking to get in shape for the new year, a fitness tracker can be the perfect companion, and lucky for you, Amazon has price cuts on Fitbit's best-selling activity trackers.



The top Fitbit Deal is the Inspire HR which is on sale for $69.95. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've found for the fitness tracker.



The Fitbit Inspire HR is made for everyday wear and packed with fitness and health-focused features. The ultra-slim Inspire HR tracks calories burned, popular workouts, activity and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The activity tracker will send you friendly reminders to stretch your legs and keep moving and features 15+ goal-based exercise modes to help keep you motivated. The swim-proof watch also keeps you connected with the ability to receive calls, texts, and notifications and provides up to five hours of battery life.



As we mentioned above, this the lowest price we've seen for the Inspire HR and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich Fitbit activity tracker. This discount is only valid for today, so you'll have to act fast before it's gone.

Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker: $99 $69.95 at Amazon

Today only you can save $30 on the Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker at Amazon. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and provides up to five days of battery life.

Shop more of Amazon's best Fitbit deals below which include the Fitbit Alta HR, Charge 3, and Versa smartwatch.

Amazon Fitbit deals:

Fitbit Alta HR: $129.95 $78 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Fitbit Alta HR on sale for $78 at Amazon. The ultra-slim activity tracker offers continuous heart rate monitoring and tracks steps, distance and calories burned.

Fitbit Charge 3: $149.95 $123.85 at Amazon

You can get the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale for $123.85 at Amazon. The water-resistant fitness tracker offers 24/7 heart rate tracking and tracks popular workouts, activity, sleep, and calories burned.

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch: $199 $138 at Amazon

Amazon has the Fitbit Versa smartwatch on sale for $138. The Versa smartwatch can track workouts, activity, and calories burned and can even analyze your sleep to give you helpful insights.

You can also learn more about the above activity trackers by checking out our Fitbit Inspire HR review, Fitbit Versa review, and Fitbit Alta HR review.