Facebook Portal price cut: buy any two devices, save $50

Save on the Portal lineup for the whole family with this limited-time offer from Facebook. For a limited time, you can score a $50 price cut when you buy any two Portal devices, which include the Portal TV, Portal Mini, Portal, and Portal Plus.

The Portal lineup is part of Facebook's mission to improve video calling by making it completely hands- and distraction-free. Each Portal device allows you to make video calls and features a smart camera that automatically pans and zooms to keep up with the action, allowing you to move and talk freely while always staying in frame.



The Alexa-enabled Portal also works with other smart home devices so you can see who's at the front door, watch the news, check the weather, and more. Facebook knows that privacy is a big concern, so it's enabled controls that allow you to easily disable the camera and microphone while ensuring video calls are always encrypted.



The $50 discount from Facebook is applied when you add any two Portal devices to your cart. Discounts on the complete Portal lineup are rare, so you should take advantage of this limited-time deal while you can.

Facebook Portal deals:

Facebook Portal TV $149 at Facebook | Buy any 2 Portals and save $50

The Portal TV allows your TV to become a smart home display which allows you to use your voice to control your smart home, get news updates, check the weather and more, even when your TV is turned off.

View Deal

Facebook Portal Mini $99 at Facebook | Buy any 2 Portals and save $50

The Facebook Portal Mini is a compact smart display that works with Amazon Alexa to play music, make video calls, display photos, and more.

View Deal

Facebook Portal $149 at Facebook | Buy any 2 Portals and save $50

The Alexa-enabled Facebook Portal features a smart camera that allows you to make video calls and display photos from Facebook, Instagram and your phone completely hands-free.

View Deal

Facebook Portal Plus $249 at Facebook | Buy any 2 Portals and save $50

Facebook's largest portal screen, the Portal Plus, features a 15.6-inch smart camera that will automatically widen when someone enters the room to keep everyone in view.

View Deal

Learn about Facebook's Portal device with our hands-on Facebook Portal TV review.



Shop more gadgets with the best cheap smart home device deals that are currently available.