Expo 2020 Dubai to become first major commercial customer in the region to experience 5G

Etisalat today announced that the Expo 2020 Dubai will be powered by its 5G network, making it the first commercial location in the MEASA region to experience 5G.

5G networks operate at around 20 times faster than 4G, and with ultra-low latency, 5G technology will enable users to stream live 4K resolution video anywhere at any time, with virtually no lag.

The network is expected to support an average of 300,000 users on peak days.

Mohammed Alhashmi, Senior Vice President, Innovation and Future Technology at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Becoming the first major 5G commercial customer in the MEASA region is a major milestone for UAE and Dubai, and supports Expo 2020’s goal to be one of the most connected places on Earth, both physically and virtually.

“At Expo 2020 we plan to optimise every visitor’s experience by digitally connecting them with their surrounding environment and enriching their interactions throughout the Expo journey. Etisalat’s 5G network will play a significant role in supporting this overall goal and providing a seamless digital experience to all visitors.”

The announcement of the new technology takes forward the ‘Smart Dubai’ vision of a digital and interconnected city and provides further impetus to its aspirations to be the world’s smartest city.

International standardisation of 5G parameters is expected to be announced later this year. 5G is anticipated to support advancements in applications such as networking vehicles, including autonomous driving, the Internet of Things (IoT) and industrial automation.