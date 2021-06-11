Euro 2020 opening ceremony live stream: how to watch for free and from anywhere today

"A heart that hurts is a heart that works," goes the official song of Euro 2020, a catchy, bittersweet number from Martin Garrix, featuring U2's Bono and the Edge, which feels like an appropriate soundtrack for this summer's tournament. Brace yourself for tingles and perhaps a tear or two as we explain how to get a Euro 2020 opening ceremony live stream from anywhere today.

UEFA's playing its cards close to its chest for the opening ceremony, but one thing we can say with certainty is that it can't possibly be worse than the intro to Euro 2016, a half-baked, chaotic nightmare starring hundreds of shambolically choreographed dancers and David Guetta doing his best impression of a wedding DJ.

This being the first pan-European Euros, there's no telling what's in store besides a live performance of "We Are The People".

However, an appeal for unity looks set to be all-pervading at the tournament, a well-meaning albeit slightly preposterous theme, considering the excruciating vaccine wars and European Super League soap operas that have played out over recent months.

We've been counting down to this for an entire year, but there's still nothing quite like the opening ceremony to really get you in the mood.

The delayed European Championship is about to get underway, so follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Euro 2020 opening ceremony live stream from wherever you are in the world for FREE.

More great summer sport: see how to watch Olympics live stream

Free Euro 2020 live streams

The best thing about Euro 2020 is that all of the action is being shown for free in the UK, with the BBC airing today's Euro 2020 opening ceremony. You can also watch it for free in Australia, via Optus Sport.

There are loads of free Euro 2020 coverage options all over Europe. Fans in Italy can watch for free on Rai Sport, anyone in France can watch on TF1, people in Spain can tune in on Mediaset, and in Germany there's ARD and ZDF.

Just check your local listings for specific coverage details.

If you'd normally watch one of these options but can't because you're abroad right now, don't worry. As we're about to explain, using one of the best VPNs is an easy way to take your favourite streaming services with you wherever you are - and ExpressVPN is our top choice right now.

How to live stream Euro 2020 opening ceremony from outside your country

We've detailed how you can watch the Euro 2020 opening ceremony from the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand down below, but bear in mind that if you're abroad at the start of the tournament, you won't be able to live stream the ceremony via your usual domestic broadcaster.

This is because of geo-blocking, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. However, you can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream Euro 2020 opening ceremony from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've thoroughly tested all of the major VPNs, and our No. 1 pick is ExpressVPN. It's fast, easy to use, and packs a great range of security features. You can also use it across a huge range of devices, including Android and Apple smartphones, the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. If you want to stay safe online and watch your preferred broadcast from anywhere, you won't find anything better than ExpressVPN. Better still, you can get an extra 3 months FREE if you sign up for an annual plan. And there's nothing to lose, because if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you've downloaded and installed ExpressVPN, all you need to do to tap into your domestic Euro 2020 coverage from anywhere is select a server back in your home country. It's that simple.

(Image credit: M.Moira / Shutterstock.com)

How to watch a FREE Euro 2020 opening ceremony live stream online in the UK

In the UK, the Euro 2020 opening ceremony is being shown on BBC One. It isn't clear what time the Euro 2020 opening ceremony will start, but it will take place between 7pm and 8pm BST. If you're not in front of your TV, you can also live stream the opening ceremony free by firing up BBC iPlayer, which works across a wide range of devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, games consoles and streaming devices. As a national broadcaster, BBC iPlayer doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV licence). If you're not in the UK right now, you can use a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would at home.

How to watch Euro 2020 opening ceremony in the US for free and without cable

Euro 2020 coverage is split between ESPN and ABC in the US, and it's ESPN that's showing the Euro 2020 opening ceremony, which will take place between 2pm ET / 11am PT and 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you get the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream the Euro 2020 opening ceremony directly through the ESPN website. How to watch Euro 2020 opening ceremony without cable Cord-cutters are in luck too, because you can watch the ceremony and every single Euro 2020 game without having an expensive cable package. Great-value OTT streaming service Sling TV is the option we recommend. Its Orange package costs just $35 a month and gets you all the games on ESPN and ABC (the latter thanks to simulcasts on ESPN3). Better still, Sling is offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can get a whole month of Sling Orange for $10. The package also includes TNT, Nick Jr. and plenty more, and unlike cable, you can cancel your subscription at any time. Another brilliant option is fuboTV, which is an even more fully-featured streaming service that offers ESPN, ABC and more than 120 other channels. Packages start from $64.99 a month and there's even a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you.

How to live stream Euro 2020 opening ceremony in Australia

Optus Sport is showing all of the Euro 2020 action Down Under - including the Euro 2020 opening ceremony, which will take place between 4am and 5am AEST in the early hours of Saturday. The better news is that Optus Sport is showing it for FREE, along with the Italy vs Turkey opening game! After that, a subscription costs $14.99 per month, but you can save money by signing up for a longer term, with a three-month plan costing $29.99 and a 12-month pass available for $99. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account.

How to watch Euro 2020 opening ceremony: live stream in Canada

You can watch the Euro 2020 opening ceremony, as well as the rest of Euro 2020, on English-language TSN or French-language TVA Sports. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Euro 2020 opening ceremony live stream, which is set to take place between 2pm ET / 11am PT and 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and TVA Sports Direct streaming services each cost just $19.99 a month, and work across a range of devices, including phones, computers and tablets. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get a Euro 2020 live stream if you're away from Canada at any point during the tournament.

How to watch Euro 2020 opening ceremony online in New Zealand