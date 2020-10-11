England vs Belgium live stream: how to watch 2020 Nations League from anywhere

Having drawn with Denmark in the last round of matches, Gareth Southgate's men will be looking for a home win against a side chock full of glittering talent - read on for your full guide to getting a England vs Belgium live stream in the Nations League - no matter where in the world you are.

England vs Belgium live stream Sunday's Nations League Group B clash is set to take place behind closed doors at the Wembley Stadium in London with kick-off set for 6pm BST local time - making it a 12pm ET / 9am PT kick-off in the US. Full streaming and Nations League TV channel details are below, plus you can take your preferred coverage with you wherever you are - just try ExpressVPN free for 30-days.

Currently ranked first in FIFA's rankings, Belgium played out a 1-1 draw in a friendly with the Ivory Coast on Thursday, with Michy Batshuayi's second half goal cancelled out by a late Franck Kessie penalty. Having chalked up wins over Denmark and Iceland in their most recent Nations League outings, Belgium will be looking to uphold an impressive 10-match unbeaten record today.

England manager Gareth Southgate looks set to have Jadon Sancho and Tammy Abraham available for this game following their Covid-19 breach, however Ben Chilwell will miss out due to a bout of illness unrelated to the coronavirus.

Southgate was given plenty to ponder following Thursday's comfortable friendly win over Wales, with a number of England's second string and debutants catching the eye - most notably Aston Villa starlet Jack Grealish Everton goal machine Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who scored on his debut. Belgium boss Roberto Martinez will meanwhile be without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, midfielder Nacer Chadli and striker Dries Mertens.

Follow our guide below for all the ways to watch England vs Belgium online and get a Nations League live stream wherever you are right now.

More sport: how to watch a NFL live stream from anywhere

How to watch England vs Belgium from outside your country

For those looking to watch the game in the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed out below. But if you're out of the country for today's match are worried that you'll miss the England vs Belgium game, don't sweat it. With the option of using one of the best VPNs , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world. Here's how to get started.

Get a FREE 30-day ExpressVPN trial today

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the bunch.

View Deal

How to watch England vs Belgium live stream in the UK

Sky has the exclusive rights for the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League in the UK, with this tie set to be shown on Sky Sports Main Event. That means if you're a subscriber you can enjoy the games on your TV or on the Sky Go app for your mobile device. For those without a subscription who still want to enjoy the action, Now TV is most likely you're best bet. More specifically, a Now TV Sky Sports Pass can get you a whole MONTH of Sky Sports access for just £33.99 - that's all 11 channels, so as well as as UEFA Nations League action, you'll also have access to some of the opening Premier League matches of the season, plus F1, PGA Tour golf, and much more. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions above. Coverage is set to start on Sky Sports Main Event at 4pm BST today.

England vs Belgium live stream: how to watch Nations League soccer online in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN has the rights to show this match, however it won't be available on any of its linear channels. The game will instead be shown on the sports network's streaming service ESPN+ . ESPN+ only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Kick off in the United States is at 12pm ET / 9am PT.

How to watch an England vs Belgium live stream in Australia

Having snapped up the rights to the Nations League, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of England vs Belgium in the Nations League if you're down under. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. Make sure you set an alarm though – kick-off is at 3am on Monday morning.

Can you live stream England vs Belgium in Canada

The bad news for Canadian footy connoisseurs is that no broadcaster in the region currently has the rights to show the UEFA Nations League in the region. We don't see much alternative other than to grab a VPN as discussed above and try and catch the coverage from somewhere else in the world (although you'll likely need credit card details in your country of choice).

How to live stream England vs Belgium in New Zealand

Live coverage of this Nations League clash in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport. England vs Belgium is being aired on Sky Sport 7, with kick-off at 5am on Monday morning. Sky Sport is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Kiwis away from the islands can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.