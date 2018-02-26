Energizer Power Max P16K Pro has a 16000 mAh battery and may come to India

The new Power Max P16K Pro is a smartphone from Energizer, and true to the company's roots, it has the biggest battery that’s been heard of till now. The best part? Energizer has plans to bring their range of smartphones to India.

The company normally launches phones across four segments - Hardcase (resistance phones), Powermax (long lasting batteries), Energy Plus (smartphone with protection accessories), and Energy (basic phones).

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, the company will showcase their 22 phones, including 12 new ones, and announce their plans for India. These phones are produced by Avenir Telecom, but the batteries' are all Energizer. So, essentially what this means is that Avenir makes the phones, Energizer puts in the battery and their own branding to make sure the phone has an identity.

Not only will this phone have a magnanimous battery, it’s also going to be equipped with a rather large 5.99-inch FHD display, along with 18:9 aspect ratio. Being a flagship phone, it will offer 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage.

Despite the hefty specifications, Energizer maintains that this particular smartphone will “boast an ultra slim design”. This may or may not hold true taking the size of the battery into account.

