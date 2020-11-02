Don't wait - save 20% off the world's best DNA test kit ahead of Black Friday

A DNA test kit is a brilliant Christmas gift for anyone who's tricky to buy for, and there's no need to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday if you know someone who'd enjoy discovering more about their heritage thanks to this great deal from Ancestry, which knocks 20% off the price of all Gift Membership subscriptions.

In our roundup of the best DNA test kits, Ancestry ranked top thanks to its huge genealogical database and community of users, which help connect you to DNA relatives, detailed ethnicity maps, and straightforward privacy controls.

Ancestry Gift Membership is a subscription lasting either six or 12 months, which is paid for by you (the giver) and allows the recipient to learn all about their ancestry and heritage.

There are different types of Gift Membership available, each of which gives the lucky recipient access to different parts of Ancestry's database, and all are included in the deal until November 23.

Ancestry US Discovery Gift Membership | $99 $79

This kit will let your loved one explore their roots from across all 50 states A six-month Gift Membership subscription is now just $79, and a 12-month subscription is down from $189 to $151.

Ancestry World Explorer Gift Membership | $149 $119

If your friend or family member is likely to be interested in their heritage from further afield, this kit gives access to records from all around the world so they can search for relatives and discover their ancestry on a global scale. The six-month World Explorer Gift Membership is now down to $119, while the 12-month subscription is down from $299 to $239.

Ancestry All Access Gift Membership | $199 $159

This is the most comprehensive of the three Gift Memberships, and includes everything you get with the World Explorer subscription, plus military records and newspaper articles to help them learn more about their ancestors on a personal level. A six-month All Access Gift Membership is down to $159 from $199, and the 12-month version has been reduced from $389 to $311.

When you buy a gift subscription, you'll receive an order confirmation that you can share with the recipient on Christmas day (or whenever you choose). You'll also receive information on how they can get started, plus an access code so they can register and log in.

