Devialet's first true wireless earbuds could be an audiophile's dream

Devialet makes some of the most striking wireless speakers on the planet – and now, the French luxury audio brand has turned its attention to the world of true wireless earbuds with the Devialet Gemini.

The new wireless earbuds come with 24 hours of battery life (that's eight from the buds and an additional 3.5 charges from the charging case), active noise cancellation, and a number of innovative patented features that could set them apart from the competition.

The first of these patented technologies is known as Pressure Balanced Architecture, which Devialet says helps to provide "playback with uncompromising sound quality".

Inside the earbuds are "cascading decompression chambers", which are designed to ensure ideal inner pressure at all times, "without impairing noise attenuation". Each of these chambers is coated with an acoustic mesh, which should stop external noise from entering.

There's also Devialet's Ear Active Matching technology, which the company says "delivers enhanced signal transmission by adjusting audio signal frequency ranges in real-time, intelligently adapting Gemini’s sound for an optimal listening experience".

Devialet says that this means you won't experience a drop in sound quality when you turn your head suddenly, and you won't need to constantly adjust the earbuds while working out.

It works thanks to in-built microphones that detect changes in frequency as you move your head, allowing the earbuds to tailor the signal to your ears "up to 10,000 time per second", enhancing the bass and general audio performance in response.

Rivals for the AirPods Pro

Like the AirPods Pro and the Sony WF-1000XM3, the Devialet Gemini come with active noise cancellation to stop annoying external sound from ruining your listening experience.

You get three different levels of noise cancellation, as well as two transparency modes, which should allow the sound of your surroundings to pass through the earbuds when needed.

To prevent the internal delay created by active noise cancellation, Devialet has introduced an Internal Delay Compensation algorithm, which it says will improve the level of noise cancellation at higher frequencies.

With 10mm high excursion drivers that the company says offer "sensitivity and low distortion", the Devialet Gemini should sound pretty impressive, too.

You can adjust the sound via the Devialet Gemini iOS / Android app, which contains a six-band equalizer, while music playback, noise-cancelling modes, and your device's voice assistant can be controlled using the "all-in-one touch button" on the back of the earbuds.

Bluetooth connectivity comes with Qualcomm aptX support, which should ensure a stable wireless connection and the ability to listen to Hi-Res Audio.

The new earbuds echo the sci-fi style design of the Devialet Phantom Reactor 900 wireless speaker, taking inspiration from the speaker's side-mounted cones.

The charging case looks equally sleek, with a soft-touch jewelry box-esque design and a sliding lid that eschews the pill box-style charging cases favored by most audio brands.

Thanks to an IPX4 water-resistance rating, you could use the Gemini earbuds for working out, without needing to worry about a little sweat or rain. Meanwhile, a choice of four eartips should allow you find a snug fit.

If you need help finding the perfect fit, the app can scan your ears and tell you which of the four eartips are best suited to you.

So, how much will that set you back? Like most of Devialet's range, the Gemini earbuds don't come cheap, costing $299 / £279 / AU$499, with availability to be announced "in the coming weeks".

If that price makes your eye water, don't forget that Amazon Prime Day is coming up on October 13-14, and it's set to be a great time to find deals on true wireless earbuds. We're expecting to see fantastic deals on older models like the AirPods Pro and the Lypertek Tevi, so be sure to check out our round up of the best Prime Day deals for everything you need to know.