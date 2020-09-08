Denmark vs England live stream: how to watch 2020 Nations League football anywhere

While Gareth Southgate's men got their Nations League campaign off to the perfect start with a win away against Iceland, they'll be looking for an improved performance in tonight's clash in Copenhagen. Read on for our full guide to getting a Denmark vs England live stream - no matter where in the world you are.

Raheem Sterling’s stoppage-time penalty was the only goal of the game at the weekend in Reykjavik with England at times looking rusty and laboured.

Preparations for this match for the visitors haven't been helped by the absence of young stars Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood, after the pair were sent home after breaching coronavirus protocols while in Iceland.

Denmark vs England live stream Tonight's Nations League Group B clash is set to take place behind closed doors at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen with kick-off set for 8.45pm local time (CEST) - making it a 7.45pm BST start in the UK, and 2.45pm ET/11.45am PT in the US. Full streaming and Nations League TV channel details are below, plus you can take your preferred coverage with you wherever you are - just try ExpressVPN free for 30-days.

They face a Denmark side that were unlucky to have been beaten at home by Belgium in their opening match and have been in excellent form prior to the pandemic.

Kasper Hjulmand's side qualified for the Euros after finishing second in Group D behind Switzerland, and were unbeaten across their eight matches.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to replace the suspended Kyle Walker for England after the Man City defender was sent off against Iceland, while Wolves' captain Conor Coady and Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles are both being tipped to come into the starting eleven.

Nice striker Kasper Dolberg looks set to get the nod for the Danes up front ahead of Andreas Cornelius for the Danes alongside Yussuf Poulsen.

With Denmark in need of a win to keep their hopes alive in the tournament, this looks all set to be an open affair - follow our guide below for all the ways to watch Denmark vs England online and get a Nations League live stream wherever you are right now.

More sport: how to watch a Tour de France live stream

How to watch Denmark vs England from outside your country

For those looking to watch the game in the UK, US and Australia, we've got your viewing options listed out below. But if you're out of the country for tonight's match are worried that you'll miss the Denmark vs England game, don't sweat it. With the option of using one of the best VPNs , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world. Here's how to get started.

Get a FREE 30-day ExpressVPN trial today

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the bunch.View Deal

How to watch a Denmark vs England live stream in the UK

Sky has the exclusive rights for the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League in the UK, with this tie set to be shown on Sky Sports Premier League. That means if you're a subscriber you can enjoy the games on your TV (via on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event) or on the Sky Go app for your mobile device. For those without a subscription who still want to enjoy the action, Now TV is most likely you're best bet. More specfically, a Now TV Sky Sports Pass can get you a whole MONTH of Sky Sports access for just £33.99 - that's all 11 channels, so as well as as UEFA Nations League action, you'll also have access to some of the opening Premier League matches of the season, plus F1, PGA Tour golf, and much more. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions above. Coverage is set to start on Sky Sports Premier League at 7pm BST today (Tuesday, September 8).

Denmark vs England live stream: how to watch Nations League soccer online in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN2 and Spanish-language channel Univision are your two options for watching Denmark vs England live. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option - though Fubo also conveniently accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal. Kick off in the United States is at 2.45pm ET/ 11.45am PT.

How to watch Denmark vs England: live stream Nations League soccer in Australia

Having snapped up the rights to European internationals, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of Denmark vs England in the Nations League if you're down under. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. Make sure you set an alarm though – kick-off is at 4.45am on Wednesday morning.