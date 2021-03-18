Deal alert: the all-new Echo Dot is 30% off at Amazon's latest sale

We're rounding up today's best Echo device deals from Amazon's latest sale, which includes the all-new Echo Dot on sale for just $34.99 (was $49.99). That's a 30% discount and the best price we've found for the Alexa-enabled smart speaker.

Amazon Echo Dot deal

Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation): $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - You can snag the all-new Echo Dot for just $34.99 at Amazon's latest sale. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask the forecast.

View Deal

The all-new Echo Dot features a futuristic spherical design and delivers a more robust sound with deep bass that fills your home and adapts to any room. The compact smart speaker also received upgraded smart home features so you can turn on lights, plugs, sensors, locks, and more with the command of your voice. You can also use the Alexa assistant to play music, answer questions, check the weather, and so much more.



See more of today's best Echo device deals from Amazon below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

More Amazon Echo deals

Echo Auto: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - The Amazon Echo Auto gets a 50% discount today at Amazon's sale. The handy device allows you to add Alexa to your car so you can make calls, play music, ask questions and more completely hands-free.

View Deal

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - If you're looking for the cheapest Echo Dot, Amazon has the 3rd generation smart speaker on sale for $29.99. The compact speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more – all you have to do is ask Alexa.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - You can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for $49.99. The 5-inch smart home display works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to connect with family and friends from around the world.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Save $55 - If you're interested in a bigger display, you can snag the Echo Show 8 on sale for $74.99. The 8-inch Alexa-enabled display allows you to watch your favorite content and listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks, and more.

View Deal

See our roundup of the best cheap Amazon Echo prices, deals, and sales for Alexa.



If you're interested in TV offers, you can see the best March Madness TV sales that are happening now.