Daylight saving time is reportedly causing Apple Watch Series 4 reboots

Daylight saving time is difficult to understand at the best of times, and it would appear the Apple Watch Series 4 is struggling to get a grip on it – specifically, one of the complications on the new Infograph faces doesn't seem to like having to shift forwards by an hour.

As reported by 9to5Mac, users in Australia (who have just seen their times shift by an hour) are finding the Infograph face with the Activity complication causes the watch to get stuck in an endless reboot loop – as the watch face attempts to load the complication it crashes and reboots the wearable, and the cycle then repeats until the battery fully drains.

Changing the watch face from the Watch app on the iPhone seems to be enough to fix the problem, at least in some cases. Presumably, the issue will fix itself tomorrow as well – when the day once again has 24 hours in it rather than the 23 of a daylight saving day.

Watch this space

This is still a very new bug which has yet to be officially confirmed by Apple itself. Presumably a new watchOS update can be rolled out before daylight saving time comes to an ends in Europe (at the end of October) and in the US (at the start of November).

In the meantime, if you find yourself affected by the bug, try changing the watch face on your iPhone as your Apple Watch reboots itself. Otherwise, you'll need to hang tight and hope the issue fixes itself when Monday rolls around. There's a Reddit thread on the topic that suggests a hard reset might also get the Apple Watch back on.

We'll keep you updated if there are any more reports from users or if Apple officially responds to the problem. Hopefully the fix ends up being simple to apply and fast in arriving – because this is otherwise a very impressive smartwatch.