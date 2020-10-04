Cowboys live stream: how to watch every Dallas Cowboys NFL game online from anywhere

It's one of the most prestigious, successful and well supported franchises in the NFL, and this year might just see the Dallas Cowboys end its 25-year Superbowl drought. To make sure that you don't miss a minute of the team's 2020/21 campaign, we have all the details on how you can watch a Dallas Cowboys live stream in every single game this year.

While the Cowboys didn’t make it to the playoffs last year, they did end up finishing in second place in the NFC East with 8 wins and 8 losses. Not great, but this year looks like Dak Prescott and co are much better placed to have a run at the big one.

Due to the pandemic, the 2020-21 season will be a bit different than past NFL seasons as many teams will be playing in empty stadiums. Fortunately for Cowboys fans, that won’t be the case as the team’s owner Jerry Jones has said that the “Dallas Cowboys plan on playing football, and we plan on playing in front of our fans”. Whether that comes to fruition remains to be seen.

Going into the season, Dallas is without its cornerback Maurice Canady, wide receiver Stephen Guidry and fullback Jamize Olawale as all three players have decided to opt-out of playing this season due to health concerns. During the offseason though, the Cowboys did add a few players to their roster including Gerald McCoy, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Greg Zuerlein, Dontari Poe, Aldon Smith, Daryl Worley, Andy Dalton, Blake Bell and Maurice Canady.

Whether you’re a Cowboys fan in Dallas - or anywhere in the world for that matter - we’ll show you how to watch every single NFL game this season online or on TV so you don’t miss a single touchdown. This is how to get a Dallas Cowboys live stream

Live stream the Dallas Cowboys from outside your country

You may not be able to watch the Dallas Cowboys play using your usual cable TV or streaming service subscription due to coverage blackout rules in the US or international geo-blocking restrictions.

When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service, which masks your IP address - and therefore your location - when you visit a website. On top of that, it gives you the ability to reroute your device's internet connection through a server in a different country or state, thereby getting you access to coverage that might not otherwise be available - even though you probably pay for it.

We've tested over 100 VPNs and found that ExpressVPN always comes out on top. Fast, secure, and easy to use, you'll be up and running with Express in no time. Plus, you can try it out for free with a 30 day money-back guarantee, so if you're not sold on being able to watch sports from around the world you can always claim your cash back. There's a massive range of supported devices on offer, from Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. And if you subscribe to ExpressVPN now, you'll also get 49% off the usual price as well as 3-months extra FREE if you take out an annual plan (the best value option). VPNs are good for more than watching NFL abroad, however. You're securing your online activity with a range of safety net features that keep your data private while also getting you into geo-blocked websites or Netflix regions.

How to watch the Cowboys in the US

Cowboys fans in the US that don’t want to miss a single game this season will need a subscription to a cable package or streaming service that gives you access to CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. This season, Fox and NFL network will show Thursday Night Football, NBC will show Sunday Night Football and ESPN will show Monday Night Football. The NFL also has its own streaming service called NFL Game Pass which costs just $99 for the whole season. However, there is a big catch as in the US, the service will only allow you to watch replays of games and not live ones. For this reason, we recommend getting a subscription to a streaming service that gives you access to CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and NFL Network instead of signing up for NFL Game Pass. If you’re located outside the US it’s a different story as the International NFL Game Pass doesn’t have these same restrictions but more on that later. Of the many over-the-top streaming options, some will give you nearly all of the channels you need for complete coverage - but to our knowledge, only fuboTV currently offers them all. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. One of the things we love about fubo is that it makes cancelling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Don’t worry as you’ll still be able to watch a number of football games for free on mobile by downloading the Yahoo Sports app . Yahoo will show every NFL game that is broadcast in your local TV market for free in its app including Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football.

(Image credit: Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

Get a Dallas Cowboys live stream in Canada

The streaming service DAZN is the best way to watch the NFL and Dallas Cowboys games in Canada this season. With DAZN, you’ll be able to watch every game in the 2020-21 NFL season on all of your favorite streaming devices as the service supports Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4 in addition to iOS, Android, PC and Mac. It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but DAZN also has a FREE TRIAL available so you can test out the service for yourself.

Watch the Cowboys in the UK

Die-hard Cowboys fans in the UK that can’t stand missing a single game will be happy to know that NFL Game Pass is available in the UK. However, unlike in the US, the International NFL Game Pass will let you watch all 250+ games this season live as they happen as well as the Playoffs and Super Bowl LV for £143.99 per year. You can also pay for your NFL Game Pass plan in four installments of £36. Sky Sports is the main NFL broadcaster in the UK and will show more than 100 live games on Sky Sports Main Event and on its new Sky Sports NFL channel. The network will show at least five live games per week including every Thursday, Sunday and Monday Night Football game. For those who don’t want the full commitment of a Sky contract, a Now TV Sky Sports Pass will let you watch the network’s NFL coverage and can be cancelled at any time. In addition to the NFL, there's also loads of football, cricket, golf, and F1 action, with pricing that starts at £9.99 for a day's use - but we highly recommend the better value Monthly Pass for the majority of viewers. £33.99 gets a full month of content from other sports as well. If the Cowboys go all the way this year, UK fans will also be able to watch Super Bowl LV in February 2021 for free as the BBC will show the whole game live on TV and online via BBC iPlayer. If you're looking to watch the Dallas Cowboys from abroad, you might be geo-blocked out of some of these viewing options. Using a reliable VPN can easily get around this so you can get back to the game.

How to watch the Cowboys in Australia

Cowboys fans in Australia have several options to watch the NFL this season as Foxtel, 7Mate and KayoSports will all broadcast live games. Foxtel will broadcast live NFL games via ESPN but you will need to add the network’s Sports Package for $25 per month on top of the Foxtel Plus Pack at $49 per month to watch making it a hard option to recommend. While you won’t be able to watch every game this season on 7Mate , the network will show two games per week free over-the-air and some games will be available to stream on its streaming service 7Plus. If you’ve already cut the cord, then the excellent value streaming service Kayo Sports also has you covered for all things ESPN and can be cancelled at any time - so we'd recommend looking into this option first. It costs either $25 or $35 per month depending on which package you choose but it’s still far cheaper than Foxtel and you can grab a 14-day FREE TRIAL to test it out. Perhaps best of all, a single Kayo Sports subscription can be used simultaneously across multiple devices, meaning you can share one with family or friends and pay less.

Dallas Cowboys 2020 regular season schedule