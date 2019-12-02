Cyber Monday DNA test kit deals: save up to 50% on Ancestry & 23andMe

Cyber Monday has arrived, and it's a fantastic opportunity to score massive savings on best-selling gifts, which include DNA testing kits. You can find record-low prices on a range of DNA kits from well-known brands such as 23andMe and Ancestry.



Walmart currently has the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service on sale for $99. That's a $100 discount and the best price we've found for the DNA Test. You can also find the 23andMe Personal Ancestry + Traits Kit on sale for $79, and the AncestryHealth Core test on sale for $79.



The 23andMe DNA kit includes ancestry service and more than 85 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and traits. These reports can give you insights on how your DNA can affect your chances of developing certain health conditions to help you make informed decisions for you and your family. The kit also allows you to discover where your DNA is from out of 1,500+ regions worldwide and includes an automatic family tree builder.



Cyber Monday sales end today, so this might be your last chance to score a DNA testing kit at this record-low price.

Cyber Monday DNA testing kit deals:

23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service: $199 $99 at Walmart

A unique Christmas gift idea, you can save $100 on the 23andMe DNA test. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 85 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test.

View Deal

23andMe Personal Ancestry + Traits Kit: $99.99 $79 at Walmart

Save $20 on the best-selling 23andME Personal Ancestry and Traits Kit at Walmart. The Kit allows you to discover where your DNA is from out of 1500+ geographic regions and includes an automatic family tree builder.

View Deal

Here's another Cyber Monday DNA testing deal: Amazon has the Ancestry Health + Genetic Ethnicity Test on sale for $79. That's a $70 discount and the lowest price we've found for the testing kit.

AncestryHealth Core: Health + Genetic Ethnicity Test: $149 $79 at Amazon

Amazon has the AncestryHealth Core test on sale at Amazon for just $79. The kit includes all the features of the original best-selling AncestryDNA test and now gives you a more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographical detail and insights.

View Deal

If you're not in the US, you can see today's best deals on DNA testing kits where you are below.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.



Shop more fantastic offers with our roundup of the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals that are happening now.