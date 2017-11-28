The best Cyber Monday 2017 deals: 100 things still on sale today

Cyber Monday 2017 deals are still going, despite the fact that Cyber Monday is now officially over. But don't worry if you missed out - you can still save today with the top 100 sales at Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon that we have curated in the list below.

Where will you find the best prices? What is still on sale today now that Cyber Monday is over? We're here to help you find those last-minute Cyber Monday deals before they sell out. Even with Cyber Monday 2017 officially behind us, shoppers will find that Cyber Monday sales are going strong.

Scroll down to see our list of 100 deals so you can save big on that once-expensive 4KTV, or rare PS4 Pro bundle, or that elusive Nintendo Switch deal or even your first GoPro action camera. We've included tempting Cyber Monday price drops to make your online shopping experience easier even after Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday has become online equivalent to Black Friday, only this special shopping day helps smaller retailers compete with larger retail giants, according to the small and medium business merchants we've interviewed. With more competition among US stores comes greater savings.

This gives consumers the best chance to own a top-of-the-line LG or Samsung 4KTV at an affordable price in 2017, according to our expert Cyber Monday deals analysis. This wasn't a reality before today. And if you have your heart set on buying an Ultra HD television with HDR, there are Smart 4KTV sets for under $500 right now.

Sale prices are still available for some Amazon Echo speakers and cheap laptops, which are two categories estimated to drive Cyber Monday sales revenue through the roof, according to our early sales data. The Amazon Echo Dot is facing off with the Google Home Mini for $29 tiny smart home speaker supremacy, and neither shows any sign of raising prices soon. The iPhone X and SNES Classic would be seeing massive sales if they weren't out of stock.

Below is our best 100 Cyber Monday 2017 deals list, updated in the last hour, that we've curated. Check them out before these deals are gone for good.

The best Cyber Monday deals

There are still so many deals available even after Cyber Monday that it's hard to know what to buy and what's the best price. Here's our list of more than 25 sales followed by even more for a total of 100 deals you can still save on for Cyber Monday.

1. Amazon Echo Dot now $29 (was $49)

Google may have a cheap speaker deal, but Amazon is price matching with its own mini Alexa speaker, hoping you'll either put in in every room in your house buy it as a cheap gift.View Deal

3. $56 off Beats Solo2 Headphone $144 (was $199.95)

Beats headphones are a huge seller on Cyber Monday and 2017 is no different. Beats is now owned by Apple so enjoy this rare 28% discount from Amazon while it lasts. View Deal

4. Xbox One S 500GB Battlefield 1 bundle now $238 (was $279)

Just jumping into the next-generation of consoles now? This Xbox One S deal sets you up with a new Xbox One S plus a copy of Battlefield 1 so you can get gaming right out of the box. You also save $41 on Amazon.View Deal

7. Microsoft Surface Book for 37% off

Microsoft made its own laptop that turns into a tablet that turns back into a laptop. At $550 off the $1,499 list price on Amazon, you can get one for just $949.View Deal

8. iRobot Roomba 652 is now $249 (was $374.99)

This entry-grade smart vacuum cleaner from iRobot is one of the cheapest we've seen, right now at $249 on Amazon, and it'll likely stay that way for some time after Cyber Monday. View Deal

9. $50 off Dell Inspiron 13 5000 laptop

You can't go wrong with a Dell, and that's especially true when Amazon has the Dell Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1 for 7% off today. You pay $649.View Deal

11. Samsung Galaxy S8 (unlocked) now $574 (was $724)

If you have the AT&T, T-Mobile or another US carrier besides Verizon or Sprint, this Samsung deal is for you. Our most recommended phone is $574.99 on Amazon if you want to really save money.View Deal

12. Samsung UN65MU6300 65-inch 4K TV is $997

This Samsung 65-inch 4K TV ranks among the best deal we've seen for Cyber Monday. The crisp 4K resolution will look even better when you remember you saved 22% off.View Deal

13. $399.99 iPad Pro 9.7-inch (was $729.99)

The iPad Pro is such a popular Cyber Monday deal because Apple discounts are rare. Well, get ready for a big one from eBay. It's last year's 9.7-inch Pro tablet with WiFi and 3G cellular that's still on sale.View Deal

14. New iPad 2017 is just $279 (was $329)

Arguably the best iPad in Apple's tablet line up, the New iPad 9.7 for 2017 is currently 15% off at eBay even after Cyber Monday. You pay $279.

View Deal

15. Dell XPS 13 now $799 (was $1,099)

If you've been holding out for TechRadar's laptop of the year, you're in for a treat. B&H Photo is selling the upgraded Core i5 version of the laptop for $799 – same as the entry-level model!View Deal

16. $29 Google Home Mini + $10 gift card (was $49)

B&H Photo has the best Google Home Mini deal around, and it very well could be the breakout Cyber Monday deal of 2017. That's why we're highlighting this $30 value right on top.View Deal

17. Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K Blaster, Red is $77.99

We've gotten a kick out of testing the Nerf Rival guns in our TechRadar office for ... uh, review. We're happy to share this Toys R Us deal for $22 off with you, in case you want to join the fun.View Deal

18. $50 off Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation

The Nest Learning Thermostat is one of our favorite gadgets that makes your home smarter. Even better? The fact that it's $50 off right now and will save you on electricity, too.View Deal

19. Under $500 for a MacBook Air – 57% off!

We love the size and form factor of the old 11-inch MacBook Air that isn't being sold anymore. Luckily, eBay has it on sale via a refurbished sale, and it's just $419.95 today.View Deal

20. Panasonic RP-HJE120-PPK is $8.28 (was $15)

You don't need to buy expensive earbuds to get great sound quality. Panasonic's in-ear earphones are comfortable to wear, come in a variety of colors, and are 45% off at Amazon. View Deal

21. Save $50 on Sonos Play:1 $149 (was $199)

Look at these Sonos deals today because there's a rare sale happening on all of the company's top speakers. You can find the Sonos Play:1, for example, for $50 off.View Deal

24. $41 off iPhone 8 Plus 256GB

Want to step up the storage size and the discount? Here's the iPhone 8 Plus with the maximum amount of storage. You can't find a better deal on the best iPhone 8 Plus today, via eBay.View Deal

26. Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones are $123

Sony's XB950N1 headphones check a lot of boxes. Not only do they cancel out noise, but they are also wireless and are packed with extra bass-leveling goodness. Amazon has them for a gigantic 51% off right now.View Deal

There are so many Cyber Monday deals in 2017 that we just couldn't stop at 26. Continue reading to find out the best 100 price drops broken down by category, from 4KTVs and laptops to PS4 gaming systems and GoPro cameras.

TV and video deals

Samsung UN65MU6300 65-inch 4K TV is $997 (22% off)

Amazon knows how to throw a sale, and this Samsung 65-inch 4K TV ranks among the best we've seen for Cyber Monday. That 4K sharpness will look even better when you remember how much you saved.

View Deal

Sony KD49X720E 49-inch 4K TV is $598 (was $699)

Sony makes some of the nicest screens around, so when a deal for 15% off one of its 4K TVs comes along, you bet we pay attention. You get 49 inches of crisp 4K resolution for $598.

View Deal

DBPOWER mini projector is $99

Projectors can cost upwards of thousands of dollars, but you don't need to overpay to get a solid projector that displays multimedia from just about any device imaginable. At only $99, you save big at Amazon. View Deal

Optoma HD142X projector is $529 (was $999)

This Optoma projector was already a great value thanks to its copious amounts of britghness and contrast at an affordable price, but now at 47% off for $519, it's an even better value at Amazon. This item will be back in stock on December 3 but you can still order now and get the Cyber Monday price.View Deal

Samsung UN75MU8000 75-inch 4K TV is $2,797 (was $3,799)

The only thing that's bigger than this 75-inch 4K TV are the gargantuan $1,002 you'll be able to save this Cyber Monday. This item is temporarily out of stock, but you can still order now and get the Cyber Monday price. View Deal

Samsung UN49MU8000 49-inch 4K TV is now $897.99 (was $1,199)

If you're in the market for something in between the 55-inch Sony and 43-inch TCL, this 49-inch Samsung is exactly what you've been looking for. Right now you can score it for a steep $302 off right now on Amazon.View Deal

Laptop and Macbook deals

$50 off Dell Inspiron 13 5000 laptop

You can't really go wrong with a Dell PC, and you really can't go wrong when Amazon has the Dell Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1 for 7% off on Cyber Monday. You pay $649.View Deal

Asus Flip 2-in-1 Chromebook refurbished is now $189.95

Cheap Chromebooks are a dime a dozen today, but this Asus Flip 2-in-1 is a standout. It's refurbished, but you save $60 off its usual list price at Newegg.View Deal

37% off Microsoft Surface Book

The Microsoft Surface Book is finally going for less than $1,000 thanks to this deal taking $550 off the $1,499 list price on Amazon.View Deal

Huawei MateBook X now $799 (was $1,099)

The Huawei Matebook X is one fine Ultrabook, and now you can get the coveted Microsoft Signature Edition at a great $300 discount on Amazon. Not only are you saving some huge bucks, this laptop comes bundled with a USB-C dock included (take notes, Apple) and a year subscription of Office 365 Personal.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 now $799 (was $1,099)

Not only are you saving $300 on the Dell XPS 13, you're getting the upgraded Core i5 version of our favorite Ultrabook for the same price as its entry-level model!View Deal

HP 15.6-inch Windows 10 laptop is $299.99

A solid machine with 4GB RAM, quad-core processor, 15.6-inch screen and Windows 10, this HP notebook is a hot item on eBay right now. That's because it's a hot deal at over half off. View Deal

Computing deals

Dell UltraSharp U2415 monitor is $224 (was $399)

With a screen measuring an ample 24 inches, the Dell UltraSharp monitor has an LED display with 16:9 aspect ratio. It's also a huge 44% off at Amazon right now.

View Deal

Acer R240HY widescreen monitor is $129 (was $179)

For just over a hundred bucks, you can get an Acer widescreen monitor with a 1920x1080 resolution at Amazon. The deal is 28% off for a limited time.

View Deal

Asus MG248Q 144Hz Free Sync monitor ($80 off)

Gamers can upgrade their experience with this 24-inch Full HD display from Asus thanks to its 144Hz refresh rate and Free Sync. Newegg is selling it for $299 after a $80 discount.View Deal

Dell SE2717HR FreeSync monitor now $179 (was $249)

If you need a new (or second – or third) gaming monitor, then this deal through Newegg will get you a quality, 27-inch 1080p one with FreeSync tech for smoother frame rates at 28% off.View Deal

Get 1 eero plus 2 eero Beacons for $349

If you head over to Amazon right now, you can score the score eero set – that's one main unit plus two beacon units – for a cool 26% off. That's $50 off the $399 list price.View Deal

Get 1 eero plus 1 eero Beacons for $249

If you don't have as big of a home, you head over to that same Amazon page and nab the basic eero set – that's one main unit plus one beacon unit. That's over $50 off the $299 list price.View Deal

Smartphone deals

$41 off iPhone 8 Plus 256GB

This rare deal on an iPhone 8 Plus makes it a smidgen more affordable with a $908 price. However, with Apple discounts so far and few between, don't miss on the chance to save $41 on Apple's newest and biggest smartphone.View Deal

(Image: © Amazon) LG Q6 (Prime Exclusive) for $70 off

Provided you're cool with your lockscreen being taken up with ads and offers from Amazon, it's hard not to be impressed with this deal. You'll only end up paying $229 for the device – that's 23% off from the list price.View Deal

LG G6+ (Prime Exclusive) for $300 off

If you're dead set on the real deal from this year's major LG release, this Amazon Prime-exclusive deal will get the 5.7-inch QHD phone for a massive $300 off – just mind the Amazon lock-screen ads.View Deal

Galaxy Note 8 now $50 off for AT&T or T-Mobile

The Galaxy Note 8 is one of the best phones around right now, but it’s also one of the more expensive. So, any discount is a lifesaver for people in the market for this phone. Right now, eBay has $50 off the Note 8 when purchased outright.View Deal

Anker PowerCore portable charger is $31 (was $39)

Modern smartphones are great, except they tend to run out of battery really quickly. That's where a portable charger comes in really handy, and at 21% off, you get a great deal on this Anker power pack at Amazon.View Deal

Gaming deals

$50 off Sony PS4 Pro + free game – just $399 (was $449)

If you want a PS4 Pro this year, this is your best option on Cyber Monday so far. While the console and game would cost you $50 more, this PS4 Pro 1TB bundle at Walmart throws in Star Wars for free.View Deal

Xbox One S 500GB Battlefield 1 bundle is $238

This $238 deal is not only nets you an Xbox One S but also a bonus copy of Battlefield 1 in the box so you can get gaming right away. You save 15% off with this Amazon deal. View Deal

$169 Xbox One S at its lowest price yet on eBay

That's right – this is the lowest Xbox One S price we've ever seen. At $169 on eBay, you save more than you will at any other retailer. Talk about a true bargain.View Deal

PS4 Pro 1TB + bundled game now $399 (was $449)

Start your PlayStation 4 Pro console off right with a 1TB console and two free games: Star Wars Battlefront 2 Final Fantasy XV. You get physical copies of the games for $47.01 off on eBay.View Deal

$32.99 off Xbox One S Madden bundle $247 (was $279.99)

Xbox One is the ultimate madden machine, so getting the NFL football game with the system in a bundle with just a natural concept. Getting it cheaply is even better for Cyber Monday.View Deal

Xbox One S + one free game is $189 (was $249)

There are a ton of great Xbox One S deals this Cyber Monday (just look at this page!), and here's another good one that takes 23% off the price of the console and included copy of Assassin's Creed Origins on eBay.View Deal

PS4 Pro 1TB is $349 (was $399)

Sony's super powerful PS4 Pro is a popular item this Cyber Monday shopping season. With a deal of 12% off at eBay, we can see why that's the case.View Deal

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller is $38 (was $59)

Most consoles only come with one controller in the box, so you already have to buy another one (or three) to game with friends. Why not get a Sony DualShock 4 wireless controller for 37% off at Amazon?View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller is $39 (was $59)

Or, if you're in the Microsoft gaming ecosystem, you need an extra wireless controller or two for when friends come buy. The Xbox gamepad is currently 33% off at Amazon.View Deal

Headphone and audio deals

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones are $178 (were $249)

Sony's XB950N1 headphones check a lot of boxes. They are noise cancelling, wireless and give "drop the bass" a whole new meaning. Oh, and Amazon has them for 29% off right now.

View Deal

Panasonic RP-HJE120-PPK is $8.28 (was $15)

Good sound doesn't have to mean expensive earphones, as these Panasonic in-ear headphones prove. These are comfortable to wear, come in a variety of colors, and are 45% off at Amazon. View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones are $99 (were $149)

Bose is known for quality, and these headphones live up to the reputation. Though technically not wireless given the tether, you'll be thankful it's there because you won't want to misplace these. Perfect for working out, the price is also right at 34% off for a limited time on Amazon.View Deal

$56 off Beats Solo2 $144 (was $199.95)

You can't beat this Beats deal while it's still in stock. You can grab one of the most popular headphones in 2017 for a lot less than it was before Cyber Monday, over $50 off.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 25 now $179 (was $299)

These Bose QC 25 over-ear headphones bring noise-cancelling tech to just about any device you own that has a 3.5mm headphone jack for a massive 40% off through Amazon. View Deal

HyperX Cloud Silver gaming headset now $59 (was $99)

If you need headphones that are better for PC and console gaming, eBay is selling this sweet headset with in-line audio control and a noise-cancelling mic for 40% off.View Deal

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM speaker is $149 (was $299)

Get the party started with the water-and shock-proof Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM Panther Holiday Edition wireless Bluetooth speaker. That's a mouthful, but the sound and 50% off savings are totally delectable.

View Deal

Save $50 on Sonos Play:1 (was $199)

Here's a really good deal on a very good speaker. You pay $149 for the Play:1, which features signature sound quality, an easy-to-store size and an improved app. Normally just shy of $200, you save $50 with this deal while supplies last. View Deal

Polk Audio Monitor40 Series QII speaker – 67% off

You or someone you know likely sits at a desk all day, and if that's the case than these bookshelf speakers could make the long hours go by just a bit quicker. Now on sale for $99 on Newegg, you save 67% off the regular retail price of $299.View Deal

Camera and accessories deals

$50 off GoPro Hero 5 – $349 (was $399)

Amazon has the GoPro Hero 5 for $100 cheaper than it was last year and just slashed the price by another $50. That's a great deal for Cyber Monday if you ask us.View Deal

Nikon D3400 DSLR + two lenses is $496 (was $996)

Entry level camera though it may be, there's a lot to like about the D3400, including its beautiful compact body and big battery life. With two lenses thrown in, this deal for 50% off at Amazon is nearly too good to pass up, photogs.View Deal

Canon EOS 6D Mark II now $1,699 (was $1,999)

Canon EOS 6D Mark II is a greatly improved entry level full-frame DSLR and now you can get for $300 off in a body only unit. Alternatively you could also save $500 when you get the camera with a lens.View Deal

Canon EOS Rebel T6 Camera Kit is $449 (was $749)

Why just get a camera when you can get two lenses to go along with it? The Canon EOS Rebel T6 is a solid snapper, and this deal for 40% off at Amazon is solid, too. View Deal

Nikon D5600 with kit lens now $946 (was $1,196)

On top of a solid $350 discount for the Nikon D5600 and all-around kit lens, this bundle packs in crucial goodies including a 16GB SD card, lens filter, bag, cleaning supplies and software. View Deal

Sony Alpha A6500 Now $1,198 (was $1,398)

The Sony Alpha A6500 is one heck of a camera packing dazzlingly quick auto focus with 4K video recording. Now it's also $200 cheaper thanks to this great deal. View Deal

Olympus Pen-F now $999 (was $1,199)

The Olympus Pen-F has been steadily holding at it list price for month, but thanks to a $200 discount you can finally get this stylish mirrorless camera for only $999.

View Deal

SanDisk Ultra 64GB with adapter is $16.67 (was $39.99)

You need a way to store all those photos and videos, right? This microSDXC card with adapter is perfect for just that purpose, especially now that it's 58% off at Amazon.View Deal

iPad and tablet deals

$399.99 iPad Pro 9.7-inch (was $729.99)

This iPad Pro going for only $399 is the unicorn of Cyber Monday deals. Just keep in mind that this is last year's 9.7-inch Pro tablet, but on the plus side it has Wi-Fi and 3G cellular connectivity.View Deal

$299 for the New iPad 2017 (was $329)

With a hot $30 discount, Apple's newest entry-level iPad is slightly cheaper than it was last week. That might not sound like a ton of savings, but the fact there's a deal on anything Apple, makes this one of the hottest deals around.View Deal

Or, pay $279 for the New iPad 2017 at eBay

Arguably the best iPad in Apple's tablet line up, the New iPad 9.7 for 2017 is currently 15% off at eBay for Cyber Monday. You pay $279. It has the same storage as the above model and is also available in grey.View Deal

Toys & LEGO deals

Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K Blaster, Red

Thanks to this $22, there are even fewer reasons not to join World War Nerf. For just $77, this Nerf Rival Nemesis nerf gun is a stone cold killer in savings and battle.View Deal

Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K Blaster, Blue

Don't forget that you really need two nerf guns in order to have a blast with these blasters. Luckily, there's a Blue version, and it's on sale through Toys R Us, too, ahead of Cyber Monday.View Deal

Nerf Rival 25-round refill pack on Amazon

There's never enough ammo, so that's why you should re-stock at Amazon even before you get the Nerf Rivals blasters in from Toys R Us. It's a deal for 25 rounds at just $7.94.View Deal

Nerf Rivals Rechargeable Battery Pack

The only downside to these high-powered Nerf guns is that they take batteries: 6 D batteries and they're done within a few hours. Thankfully, Nerf's rechargeable battery is on sale on Toys R Us.View Deal

Wearables deals

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier is $279 off

Form and function meet in the Gear S3 Frontier. It's a rugged looking watch with all the tech bells and whistles. It's also only $279, down from its list price of $349.

View Deal

Garmin vivoactive HR is $149 (was $249)

Garmin GPS know-how meets the sleek styling of a smartwatch in the vivoactive HR. Perfect for those who like to get out and go, the vivoactive HR is currently 40% off at Amazon.View Deal

Fitbit Alta HR now $99 (was $149)

This sleek fitness tracker doesn't just look good. It's also perfect for tracking everything from workouts to sleep. And for under a hundred bucks on Amazon, you can feel good about the savings, too.View Deal

Fitbit Flex 2 – $40 off

Start on your New Year's resolution early with $40 off the thin and light Fitbit Flex 2 (Black). Though it lacks the bells and whistles of more robust Fitbit devices, at $59.95 on Amazon, this tracker is just what you need to stay on top of your activity goals without spending a lot. View Deal

Smart home deals

39% off Google Home now $79 (was $129)

Cyber Monday is the best time to save on the small, but more powerful Google Home, too. Jet has a temporary price cut on the Google Assistant-back smart speaker. View Deal

TP-Link Smart Plug is now $28.99 (was $39.99)

You don't have to spend a fortune to smarten up your home. The TP-Link Smart Plug is an easy way to control devices in your home with your voice or via smartphone or tablet. It's also more than $10 off at Amazon.View Deal

Nest Cam Outdoor is $124 (was $199)

Looking to beef up your home security this holiday season? Go with the Nest Cam Outdoor, one of the best-known names in the biz. You can also give these cameras as a thoughtful gift. Either way, you're doing yourself a favor with the 37% off savings at Amazon.View Deal

EatSmart Digital Scale is $19.95 (was $29.95)

Is 'get healthier' already on your list of New Year's resolutions? Get a headstart with the EatSmart Digital Scale, perfect for the bathroom and even more perfect now that it's $10 off at Amazon.

View Deal

$80 off Nest Learning Thermostat

Don't overspend on the Nest Thermostat. Instead, save money by buying it from Amazon for $80 off (technically a $80.84 discount for Cyber Monday). That's a 32% savings.View Deal

Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot bundle – $30 off

Shoppers looking to do a little bit more upgrading around the home can get a Fire TV Stick and an Echo Dot bundled together for $30 off their regular price on Amazon, making the pair just $59.98.View Deal

iRobot Roomba 652 is now $249 (was $374.99)

Get your own robo vacuum cleaner with this great $125 discount on the iRobot Roomba. This deal is likely to go away after Cyber Monday, so don't miss your last chance to get it.View Deal

Bissell CrossWave multi-surface vac refurbished is now $139.99

Clean with ease without cleaning out your wallet with this eBay deal on the Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet vacuum cleaner. You save 44% off the standard list price.

View Deal

Gadgets & other deals

Holy Stone mini RC helicopter drone is $39 (was $55)

Probably one of the coolest looking RC drones you'll find, the Holy Stone HS170 Predator may be tiny, but it packs plenty of performance. Designed especially for beginner fliers, this is hours of fun at 29% off on Amazon.View Deal

Canon MX492 printer is $39 (was $99.99)

This Canon wireless all-in-one printer makes a great gift for anyone who works from home or who needs a compact printer in their office. At 60% off at Amazon, you're saving a bundle, too.View Deal

Pay $90 for a $100 GameStop Gift Card

eBay is knocking 10% off what you would pay for a GameStop gift card, which is perfect if you're handing someone this as a present already. It's almost like free money, right?View Deal

Our Cyber Monday deals video on YouTube

When is Cyber Monday 2017? What does it end?

Cyber Monday is officially over because it's now Tuesday in all US time zones. Cyber Monday began at midnight on Monday and ended midnight Tuesday. The problem with that? The best deals have, for the most part, already expired or were sold out before this time. However, some deals last all week long. Some even refer to the entire week following Cyber Monday as Cyber Week.

Cyber Monday 2017 is November 27 this year. If you couldn't tell, that date is a Monday. It's always the Monday after Thanksgiving, which is also always the Monday after Black Friday.

The concept of Cyber Monday itself is newer the term “Cyber Monday” was first coined in 2004, but since then has become a huge deal on its own, expanding outside of its US origins.

The weekend of Cyber Monday isn’t just significant for sales - it also represents the beginning of the holiday shopping season. It usually helps to have some idea of your holiday shopping lists before the weekend so you can take full advantage of all the sales at your disposal.

However, deals come in hot and fast on Cyber Monday, and you'll no doubt find great savings on tech and other items you didn't even know you wanted.

Cyber Monday 2017 predictions

Now that you have an idea of what's already on offer, you can probably imagine the amazing deals that will be available this year. From the latest phones to smart home devices to speakers and more, here are the best Cyber Monday 2017 deals we expect to see.

iPhone 8 and iPhone X deals

We can expect Cyber Monday 2017 to do for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X what Cyber Monday 2016 did for the iPhone 7. From mobile carriers offering BOGO deals or credits for installment plans to retailers chopping the price and tossing in freebies, there may not be a better time to buy the iPhone 8 or iPhone X. If you do see a sale, don't expect it to last long.

Apple Watch 3 deals

The iPhone 8 and iPhone X weren’t the only big announcements Apple had for us in September. It also introduced the Apple Watch 3, the first iteration to feature its own cellular connection. With a price tag of $399, getting to feel like Dick Tracy doesn’t come cheap. But you can rest assured that Cyber Monday 2017 will offer up discounts or deals to make the new smartwatch a far more compelling buy.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 deals

Android users won’t be left in the dark when Cyber Monday 2017 rolls around. Samsung already has shown the kinds of killer deals it’s willing to offer on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note, and those weren’t even during Cyber Monday. Expect big discounts, especially on the Galaxy S8, and free mobile accessories thrown in.

PS4 Pro deals

The latest and greatest version of Sony’s PlayStation is the PS4 Pro, and it’s expected to feature heavily in Cyber Monday 2017 sales. In fact, we’re all but sure it will be since during Cyber Monday 2016, we saw a ton of deals for its predecessor, the PS4 Slim. Most notably, PS4 Pro Cyber Monday deals will include can't-miss bundles, complete with controllers, accessories, and games.

Xbox One X deals

The Xbox One has undergone a transformation; Microsoft’s so-called Project Scorpio has been revealed as the Xbox One X, and it’s quite a console. Not only does it feature full 4K gaming, but it also already has a massive 22 games to play, including titles like Forza 7, Anthem, and more. At launch, the Xbox One X price is $500, but you can expect it to be a lot cheaper and bundled during Cyber Monday 2017.

Nintendo Switch deals

A bigger focus will be placed on Nintendo this year as the company has finally unveiled the Nintendo Switch console. The Switch features a ton of great games, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but by the time Cyber Monday rolls around you can bet there will be a lot more ready to play, including Super Mario Odyssey. Expect some serious Nintendo Switch deals this year. The SNES Classic will likely pop up in deals as well, but you should expect it to go quick.

Everything with Amazon's Alexa smart assistant

Amazon loves putting its line of inexpensive Fire tablets on sale, and it has frequently dropped the price of its Echo and Echo Dot devices, all of which feature Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa. And given Amazon’s dominance of the online market place, you can safely bet that it’s going to put its products front and center on Cyber Monday 2017 with hot deals that make them hard to resist.

4K TV deals

Cyber Monday have traditionally been great times to buy TVs, and this year will be no different. From LG to Samsung to Toshiba, expect massive deals on the best TV technology. You’ll get huge discounts on 4K TVs, as well as lower-resolution TVs such as 1080p screens, so no matter how much you’re willing to spend there should be a TV set for you.

Camera deals

Cameras may not be as heavily featured as TVs on Cyber Monday, but that doesn’t mean they don’t see solid savings later in the year. DSLR cameras from the likes of Nikon and Canon, as well as GoPro cameras, will all get eye-catching discounts, namely through retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and more.

Laptop deals

If you’re looking for a new daily driver in terms of a computer, then Cyber Monday is a great time to go shopping. As we mentioned, last year there were lots of discounts on gaming laptops, but whether you’re into gaming or not you’ll be able to get a laptop for much cheaper than you otherwise would. That includes discounts on Apple’s range of MacBooks, including the MacBook Pro, standard MacBook, and more.

Headphone deals

From Beats to AKG, there are sure to be plenty of sweet savings on headphones. This year, the so-called “true wireless” form factor is a little more popular, so it’s expected we’ll see discounts on those headphones from the likes of Apple and Samsung. If you’re more into over-ear and on-ear headphones, you’ll still get access to plenty of discounts, so keep an eye on Amazon for those.

Cyber Monday 2017 FAQ

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the biggest day for online deals of the year. It’s the Monday immediately after Thanksgiving, and the day when retailers shift their attention away from sales in-store and towards sales online.

When is Cyber Monday?

This year, Cyber Monday falls on November 27. Black Friday is on November 24, and that’s the day after Thanksgiving, which is on November 23. Some deals may start at specific times on the day.

Where are the best Cyber Monday deals?

Cyber Monday deals happen all over the web, but the best place to stay on top of them is, of course, right here on TechRadar. We’ll be updating this page with new deals as we find them, and we’ll tell you whether the discounts are really worth it or if you should keep looking.

How do I get the best Cyber Monday deals?

There are plenty of things to keep in mind when you’re shopping for new deals. For starters, it’s best to make a list of things you actually want so you can avoid falling into sales traps during the day and buying products that give you buyer's remorse. It’s also a good idea to note beforehand how much you’re willing to spend as it’s easy to spend more than you otherwise might.

How do I stay safe while buying things on Cyber Monday?

We recommend always buying from companies that you know are legit. The likes of Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo Video, Walmart, Target and other big names like these are your best bet for safety online, but even then it’s a good idea to look into things like return policies.

Be very wary of phishing emails as these can be a big source of income for scammers during this busy shopping season. In fact, even if an email does appear legitimate we recommend going straight to the website offering the products rather than clicking on links in emails.