Criterion's streaming service for film buffs is relaunching in April

Who needs new content? Criterion, the online streaming service for classic films, is relaunching in the US and Canada on April 8.

Criterion offers a curated library of over 1,000 classic movies - including the works of Hitchcock, Bergman, and Jean-Luc Gogard, among many others - for $10.99 a month, or $100 for the year.

The select few of you with a Charter Pay TV subscription, however, will still be able to view one free movie each week offered through the Criterion platform. The entire Criterion catalogue will also form part of the incoming Warner Bros. streaming service set to launch later in 2019.

Criterion will be available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV devices, Roku streaming sticks, and both iOS and Android.

Black and white

With a selection of over 1,000 classic movies, including the likes, Criterion is looking to keep a foothold in a burgeoning market for online TV and film production.

Netflix is a notable example, as a streaming platform that spent literally billions producing its own in-house content throughout 2018. More and more services are cropping up as companies look to host their own properties, such as Disney+ and DC Universe, and the rush to offer new and relevant titles may mean that older classics are often left behind.

If you're looking to keep your classic film knowledge alive, then, Criterion may offer something different enough to keep you interested.

Disney+ explained: everything you need to know about Disney's upcoming streaming service

Via Engadget