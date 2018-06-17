Costa Rica vs Serbia live stream: how to watch today's World Cup match online

Live stream Costa Rica vs Serbia - when and where Costa Rica will go up against Serbia on Sunday, June 17 at Samara Arena in Samara, Russia. The stadium, which is also known as Cosmos Arena due to its metal dome inspired by space exploration, began construction in 2014 and was completed earlier this year. The Costa Rica vs Serbia match is set to kick-off at 3pm local time (so 1pm BST, 8am ET, 5:m PT, 10pm AEST). Fans in Costa Rica can watch the match at 6am and Serbian fans can tune in at 2pm.

Costa Rica and Serbia will face off this Sunday at Samara Arena to see which team can take an early lead in Group E of the World Cup in Russia 2018.

This is Serbia’s first time back at the World Cup since 2010 and the team’s aging defense has some fans concerned. To make matters worse, Serbia’s previous coach Slavolijub Muslin was fired after the qualifiers and new coach Mladen Krsajic will be calling the shots.

Costa Rica on the other hand, impressed everyone at the 2014 FIFA World Cup when the team reached the quarter-finals of the tournament. Costa Rica will likely try to repeat its 2014 performance and much of that year’s team remains with Keylor Navas, Bryan Ruiz and Giancarlo Gonzales all likely to be in the starting XI.

If you’re a football fan in Costa Rica, Serbia or anywhere else in the world, we’ll show you how to live stream the World Cup online for free. This way you won’t miss a minute of the action and you’ll be able to see every goal live with our guide to stream the 2018 World Cup .

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Costa Rica vs Serbia live in the UK

If you live in the UK and have a television, you can watch Costa Rica vs Serbia live on ITV . The network’s coverage of the game will begin at 1:00pm BST and if you prefer to watch the match on your mobile device you can do so with the ITV Hub app . Outside the UK, but still want to watch the coverage? Then you'll have to go down the VPN route as described above.

How to watch Serbia vs Costa Rica: Australia live stream

Unfortunately for football fans in Australia, a cable subscription will be necessary to watch the World Cup on Optus Sport which is the official Australian broadcaster. The network will show the Costa Rica vs Serbia match at 10pm AEST on Sunday, June 17. If you’re not a cable subscriber and want to watch the games for free, you can do so with a VPN . Simply connect to a VPN and change your IP address to one in the UK and you can tune into the UK’s coverage for free (full instructions above).

How to watch Costa Rica vs Serbia: US live stream

Football fans in the US can watch the World Cup on Fox Sports as the network is the official broadcaster in the US. The Costa Rica vs Serbia match will begin at 8am ET or at 5am PT and will be shown on Fox. If you’re on the go, you can also watch all of Fox’s coverage via its Fox Sports Go app on either Android or iOS. Cord cutters without a cable subscription don’t have to miss out on the action either, as they can watch the World Cup on streaming services such as Sling or fuboTV . If you’d rather watch the match for free, you could also use a VPN to change your location and watch another country’s broadcast online.

How to watch Costa Rica vs Serbia: Canada live stream

If you live in Canada and want to watch the World Cup, CTV is the best option to catch all of the matches as the network is the official broadcaster of the event in Canada. CTV will show the Costa Rica vs Serbia match on Saturday, June 16 and its coverage will begin at 8am ET on Sunday. You can also watch the match on your mobile devices using the CTV Go app . Logging into another country’s broadcast with a VPN is also a great way to catch the game if you don’t have a cable subscription and we’ll walk you through the whole process in the instructions above.

How to watch Serbia vs Costa Rica: New Zealand live stream

Sky Sports has won the rights to show all of the World Cup matches in New Zealand and unlike in the UK, you’ll have to be a cable subscriber to watch. Sky Sports will show the Costa Rica vs Serbia on Sunday, June 17. You can also catch the game on your mobile devices with the Sky Go app . As is the case in other countries without a free option to watch the World Cup, you could always tune into another country’s broadcast by using a VPN .

