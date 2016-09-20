Coolpad Max now cheaper by Rs 11,000 in India

The Coolpad Max was previously available in India for Rs 24,999. But since the manufacturer is anticipating the release of its new flagship, the pricing of the Max has been slashed by a whopping Rs 11,000. This basically means that the phone can now be bought for Rs 13,999 in the country. The pricing is valid on both Rose Gold and standard Gold colour variants. The handset remains an exclusive via Amazon India.

Coolpad has scheduled the release of a flagship phone three days from now, i.e. September 23. So this price reduction is understandable. However, to cut down the price by such a big margin indicates that the company wants to drive sales of the handset in the days to come.

One would say that the pricing of Rs 24,999 was always on the higher side considering the kind of competition it was facing in the industry. Devices like the OnePlus 3, which have better recognition among customers and a significantly better hardware is available for the same cost.

Coolpad Max hardware specifications

Display: 5.5-inch Full HD (1920x1080)

Dimensions: 152 x 75.7 x 7.6mm, 170 grams weight

CPU: Octa-core Snapdragon 617

Camera: 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB (expandable via microSD)

Software: Android 5.1 Lollipop

Battery: 2,800mAh

Connectivity: 4G LTE with dual-SIM support

