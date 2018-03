Best gaming PC 2018: 10 of the top gaming desktops you can buy

Even though the threat of cloud-based streaming looms on the horizon, there will always be a demand for the best gaming PCs. Whether you want to play best-in-class fighting games like Dragon Ball FighterZ or engrossing JRPGs like Ni No Kuni II, nothing compares to the experience of playing your games on your own PC using the components of your choice.

Regardless of whether you prefer Nvidia or AMD’s graphics cards , most PC makers will let you choose what GPU is behind your games. And now that cryptocurrency mining has sent the cost of most retail GPUs through the roof, it may actually be cheaper to get a new gaming PC through a boutique builder than building it for yourself – a historic event however you slice it.

From manufacturers you know like Alienware and Lenovo to those you may never have even heard of like Corsair and Chillblast, we’ve made a list of the best gaming PCs we could find – after putting them through an ultimate test to decide which ones provide the most bang for your buck. So, let’s dive in to the 10 best gaming PCs you can buy today, so you can get to pushing your pixels.

1. Chillblast Fusion Spectrum Ryzen 7 Gaming PC

A gaming rig for skilled multi-taskers

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 1800X | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti | RAM: 16GB – 64GB | Storage: 250GB SSD; 2TB HDD – 500GB SSD; 6TB HDD

Great design

Powerful

Expensive

Overkill for 1080p

The Chillblast Fusion Spectrum might sound like the sweetest water gun ever made, but is in in fact a gaming PC, and it’s the first of which we’ve reviewed to contain an AMD Ryzen 7 processor. Although it’s pricey and perhaps even unnecessary for a lot of our readers who haven’t made the jump to 4K resolution displays, this computer delivers exceptional performance, especially for streamers and multi-taskers.

Read the full review: Chillblast Fusion Spectrum Ryzen 7 Gaming PC

This product is only available in the UK as of this writing. US and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Corsair One .

2. Alienware Aurora R7

Ease of use meets a pretty chassis

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti – 1080; AMD Radeon RX 580 – Vega 64 | RAM: 8GB – 64GB | Storage: 1TB HDD – 1TB NVMe SSD, 2TB HDD

Plays games smooth as butter

Attractive, not over the top design

Chassis lid a bit finicky

Noticeable fan sound

As is custom with pre-built gaming PCs, the Alienware Aurora R7 isn’t just a computer. It’s a whole menu of computers that you can choose from and personalize based on the specs of your liking combined with a set budget. It’s important, then, for it to be easily upgradeable and attractive to look at considering its awfully high price tag. Fortunately, the Alienware Aurora R7 is both of those things and will impress those unconvinced that they should build their own rig.

Read the full review: Alienware Aurora R7

3. MSI Infinite A

This VR-ready machine is built to last

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 – 1080 Ti | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 2TB HDD; 128GB SSD – 2TB HDD; 512GB SSD

Very powerful gaming system

Whisper quiet fans

Variety of ports can be confusing

High specs mean high price tag

It’s not uncommon anymore for PC makers to brandish their pre-built desktop rigs as VR-ready. What is unusual is to do so with a computer that’s also ready to conquer any game you throw at it at well over 60 frames per second and for under two grand. That’s exactly what MSI has accomplished with the Infinite A, a tower whose graphical efforts aren’t thwarted by its preparedness for VR, nor is it so expensive that it would see your head turn the other way.

Read the full review: MSI Infinite A

This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Overclockers 8Pack Asteroid

4. MSI Trident 3

A slimline console-sized mini PC for your living room

CPU: Intel Core i5-7400 – i7-7700 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti – 1060 | RAM: 8GB – 32GB DDR4 (2,400MHz) | Storage: 2TB HDD; 120GB SSD – 2TB HDD; 1TB SSD

Compact size

Silent and cool running

External 330W power brick

Positioned as a ’console killer,’ the MSI Trident 3 looks a lot like an Xbox One S and is more powerful than a PS4 Pro, but at the end of the day, it’s a PC that feels just right in your living room. Complete with all the ports you could ever dream of, the MSI Trident 3’s advantages are clear. Still, in trying to be as thin and light as possible, the MSI Trident 3 comes equipped with a 330W external power supply brick, resembling some of the most less attractive console designs.

Read the full review: MSI Trident 3

5. Lenovo Ideacentre Y900

PC gaming on the high-end, no tools required

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K – i7-6700K | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 – 1080 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB DDR4 (2,133MHz) | Storage: 1TB HDD – 2TB HDD, 256GB SSD

Available GTX 1080 GPU

Looks awesome

Included mouse and keyboard stink

Limited store upgrade options

If you’re buying a pre-built PC, upgrades should be simple, right? That’s the philosophy behind the Lenovo IdeaCentre Y900. Embellished with red lights all over, the front of its chassis is bespeckled with textured patterns that’ll no doubt make your friends jealous. On top of offering support for a VR-ready GTX 1080, the Lenovo IdeaCentre boasts SLI support and room for up to 64GB of RAM, which are thankfully complemented by a convenient tool-less design.

Read the full review: Lenovo IdeaCentre Y900

This product is only available in the US and UK as of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Corsair One .

6. Dell XPS Tower Special Edition

It doesn’t look the part, but plays it well

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 – Core i7-8700K | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB DDR4 (2,666MHz) | Storage: 256GB SSD; 1TB HDD – 256GB SSD; 2TB HDD

Compact, minimalistic design

Affordably priced

Non-K, locked processor

The Dell XPS Tower Special Edition is a lesson in subtlety. This on-the-DL gaming rig looks like something you’d find in your dad’s office, rather than something powering the latest PC games. But, rocking an Intel 8th generation Coffee Lake CPU and a Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti even at the lowest configuration option, you’re getting one of the best gaming PCs you can buy in 2018, but without any of the off-putting ‘gamer aesthetic’.

Read the full review: Dell XPS Tower Special Edition

This product is only available in the US and UK as of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Corsair One .

7. Origin Millennium

The ultimate power is freedom to choose

CPU: Intel Core i3 – i9; AMD Ryzen 3 – Threadripper | Graphics: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050 Ti – 1080 Ti; AMD Radeon Vega 64 | RAM: 8GB – 64GB DDR4 (3,000MHz) | Storage: 128GB – 2TB SSD; 1TB – 8TB HDD

Sharp and solid new design

Stealthy PC case elements

More expensive than a DIY PC

When you buy a computer from Origin, it’s almost like you’re building it on your own. You have to be familiar enough with PC components to decide for yourself what goes into the rig and how much money you’re going to spend on it. So, of course, our only real criticism of the Origin Millennium is that you can build a similar model for cheaper. However, because of its subtle design and flexible specs, we’re willing to bet you won’t want to.

Read the full review: Origin Millennium

This product is only available in the US as of this writing. UK and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Overclockers 8Pack Asteroid.

8. Alienware Area 51 Threadripper Edition

Top-notch power comes at a cost

CPU: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 – 1080 Ti | RAM: 8GB – 32GB | Storage: 2TB HDD – 1TB SSD; 2TB HDD

So much space for activities

Record-breaking benchmark results

Absolutely massive

Absurdly expensive

In classic Alienware fashion, the Area 51 Threadripper Edition pushes the limits of both technology and your wallet. It’s wildly powerful, markedly featuring the latest AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X across all of its configurations. The Area 51’s triad-design hasn’t changed much since its introduction back in 2014, but on the inside this machine is essentially tool-less to upgrade, not that you would even need to.

Read the full review: Alienware Area 51 Threadripper Edition

This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Corsair One

9. MSI Aegis 3

Finally, a true contender to building it yourself

CPU: Intel Core i5-7400 – i7-7700 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 – 1080 | RAM: 16GB – 32GB | Storage: 2TB HDD; 256GB SSD – 2TB HDD; 512GB SSD

Tons of ports

So very, very quiet

Surprisingly heavy

Difficult to open chassis

Both in its appearances and temperature, the MSI Aegis 3 is one of those few examples of a gaming computer that’s way cooler pre-built than what you could probably assemble yourself. Not only does its chassis look like an anime mecha robot, but it also features customizable, interactive lighting. What’s more, it’s similar in size to the Alienware Aurora, but with a Kaby Lake processor rather than a Skylake.

Read the full review: MSI Aegis 3

10. Corsair One Elite

Power without the bulk

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 1080 Ti | RAM: 16GB – 32GB DDR4 (2,666MHz) | Storage: 480GB M.2 NVMe SSD; 2TB HDD

Unbelievable gaming performance

Compact, near-silent design

More expensive than competition

Corsair has made a name for themselves in pretty much every PC component category there is, so it was perhaps only a matter of time until they made their mark on the gaming PC market. Last year, they unveiled their Corsair One, a high-spec PC in a compact and quiet case that, while expensive, blew their competition out of the water. And they just made it better with the Corsair One Elite. Packed with an i7 Coffee Lake CPU and a GTX 1080 Ti, there isn’t a game, or even a creative application that stands a chance against this tiny behemoth. If it’s in your budget, this certainly is one of the best gaming PCs.

Read the full review: Corsair One Elite

Joe Osborne and Gabe Carey have also contributed to this article