Apple overwhelmed by new iMac orders

Apple is having trouble keeping up with demand for its new larger iMac computer.

The Apple online store reports that the delivery time on the 27-inch iMac is currently two weeks, whilst offering apologies for the delay.

It seems big is definitely beautiful for Apple, since the smaller 21.5 inch model is ready to head out to customers within 24 hours.

Huge hit

Apple spokesman Colin Smith told news agency Reuters: "The new iMac has been a huge hit and we're working hard to fulfil orders as quickly as possible.

"We apologise for any inconvenience or delay in delivery this may cause our customers."

Like all things Apple, the 27-inch iMac comes with a hefty price tag – an eye-watering $1699 (£1045).

The new iMacs hit the shelves earlier this autumn to strong demand, which has increased in the run to up the holidays. During the September quarter, Apple sold 3.05 million Macs, according to figures from IDC

Popular but problematic?

People might be clamouring to own an iMac, but the reports on it haven't all been glowing.

Several different sites have noted that the 27-inch version suffers from displays with a noticeable yellow tinge and screens that flicker.

It's not the first time that demand has outstripped supply for Apple products.

As recently as October the company said it had experience problems producing enough iPhones last quarter.

Via Reuters