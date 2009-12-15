Seagate announces 'world's thinnest' 2.5" drive

Seagate has announced the Momentus Thin drive, billing it as the world's thinnest 2.5 inch HDD.

The Momentus Thin is pitched squarely at the bottom of the laptop market and the top of the netbook market.

At just 7mm thick – 25 per cent thinner than the traditional 2.5inch drives – the Momentus Thin 'gives original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and system integrators significantly lower cost-per-gigabyte storage than solid state and 1.8-inch drives, enabling a new breed of entry-level thin laptops.'

Thinner laptops

"The Momentus Thin drive promises to help computer makers differentiate on mobile-computing form factor and better compete in the fast-growing markets for thin laptop PCs and netbooks," said Dave Mosley, executive vice president of Sales, Marketing and Product Line Management at Seagate.

"Seagate is committed to helping its OEM and system integrator partners meet market demand for thinner laptop PCs and plans to expand storage capabilities for thin laptops as demand for these slimmer models continues to grow."