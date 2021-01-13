Cheap cell phone plan: get unlimited data for only $20 a month at Visible

If you're looking for a cheap cell phone plan to start off the new year, then you're in luck. Visible, a prepaid cell phone carrier is offering your first month of unlimited phone service for only $20 when you join and apply code SAVE2021 at checkout.



Visible is a relatively new cell phone carrier that's owned by Verizon, which means its plans run on Verizon's network. The low-cost carrier offers online services only with contract-free prepaid plans, so there's no cancelation fee. Visible works with both iPhone and Android phones, and you can check your phone's compatibility here. You can also buy a new phone from Visible with a wide selection that includes the iPhone 12, Google Pixel 5, OnePlus 8, iPhone SE, and more.



You're not only getting a cheap phone plan with Visible's promotion, but the carrier is also offering a Bang & Olufsen Beosound wireless speaker when you switch. You can also score a virtual Mastercard gift card worth up to $200 when you bring your number and buy an eligible device.

Cheap cell phone plan:

Visible | Sign up using code SAVE2021, get $20 off your first month

Visible is offering your first month of unlimited phone service for only $20 when you join Visible with code SAVE2021. Visible's plans start at just $25 a month and include unlimited data, messages, and minutes.

