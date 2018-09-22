Cardiff vs Man City live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online

Live stream Cardiff City vs Man City - where and when Cardiff vs Manchester City takes place on Saturday, September 22 at the 33,000 capacity Cardiff City Stadium. Kick off is at 3pm BST, which is 10am ET, 7am PT and midnight AET.

The Welsh locals are sure to give Manchester City's trip to Cardiff City a cup tie feel, so this is one not to be missed. Even though it's a Saturday 3pm kick-off, you can still live stream the full 90 minutes in certain regions by following the instructions in this article.

Sometimes life can look a bit easy for City, but their Champions League defeat at home to Lyon this week reminded us that any team is fallible, and Cardiff will be desperate to capitalise on any lingering mental frailties on Saturday. However, if Pep Guardiola's side can repeat the performance that saw Sane, Silva and Sterling score in a thorough dismantling of Fulham last week, City fans should have little to worry about.

For their part, newly promoted Cardiff are still looking for their first win of the season. Sol Bamba's early goal had the Bluebirds dreaming of an upset at Chelsea last week, but Neil Warnock's side will need to defend much more stoutly if they are to prevent City inflicting the same kind of damage (a 4-1 defeat) that occurred at Stamford Bridge.

So are we about to see a famous Premier League upset or another City masterclass? Find out by following the instructions below and tuning into a live stream of Cardiff vs Man City wherever you are in the world. We've also got our Premier League watching guide to help you out with the rest of your live stream needs this EPL season.

If you're out of a country that's usually showing a televised Premier League match, or if you're not by a TV come kick-off time for the big games – don't sweat. With numerous online channels and, crucially, the option of a VPN service, you can tune into this televised fixture no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

Watch the Premier League with a VPN

How to stream Cardiff vs Man City live in the UK

Hard to believe, isn't it, that outside of the UK, there is a live stream of every single Premier League game somewhere in the world? For example, NBC in the US and Optus Sport in Australia have both got the rights to show every single of the 380 Premier League matches. But the UK doesn't have the rights to show you any 3pm kick-offs.

How to watch Cardiff City take on Manchester City: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2018/19 season and kick-off is 10am ET and 7am PT for this one, so you can get your EPL fix over breakfast. If you don't have cable, then NBC is also available to watch on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). If you have a cable subscription and find yourself outside the US, then grabbing a VPN will let you relocate your IP address to the US and watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Cardiff vs Man City: Canada live stream

TSN is the channel showing Cardiff vs Man City in Canada, so ideal if you're a cable customer. Kick-off is at 10am Toronto time. You may want to consider the options similar to those south of the border if you're a cable cutter.

How to watch Cardiff vs Man City: Australia live stream

As with every Premier League game this season, Optus Sport will have live coverage of Cardiff vs Man City, with kick-off at midnight down under. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account.

How to watch the Bluebirds vs City: New Zealand live stream

BeIN Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch Cardiff vs Man City live from 2am – if you're awake. BeIN is available as an upgrade from your Sky account, or on its own via a BeIN Connect subscription for NZ$19.78 - after a two-week trial if you've not used it before.

How to live stream Cardiff vs Manchester City in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India. This clash at the Cardiff City Stadium kicks off at 7.30pm New Delhi time. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service if you have Star Sports but are outside of India for the game.

Where else can I watch the Premier League using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch EPL fixtures from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes the following: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!