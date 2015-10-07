Volvo steps up as first automaker to take responsibility for self-driving car accidents

Volvo says it is one of the first self-driving car makers that promises to "accept full liability whenever one if its cars is in autonomous modes."

This means that if the car's system gets hacked or if the car causes an accident while in autonomous mode, Volvo will take responsibility.

The car maker, which plans to begin consumer testing of its self-driving cars next year, also added that it considers the hacking of a car as a criminal offense.

In a press release, which details what Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson is set to say at a self-driving car event tomorrow in Washington DC, the company said that it doesn't blame Apple or Microsoft for computer viruses or hackers, (and though it strangely left out Google, we assume Volvo will add Google to the list tomorrow).

Volvo says instead, it is "constantly evolving defensive software to counter the risks associated with hacking a car."

Regulations are needed

Volvo says that it isn't technology that will hold back self-driving cars becoming a norm in our lives, but the lack of established regulations.

It believes the US is currently the most progressive country in the world when it comes to self-driving cars, however, the car maker is pushing US regulators to establish Federal guidelines for autonomous cars.

This is especially a concern as self-driving cars have implications regarding how car insurances will work and the which laws may need to change, or even in terms of lawsuits.

But with Volvo stepping up to openly take responsibility for any accidents while its cars is in autonomous mode, it'll be interesting to see if other self-driving car makers will also come out to make the same promise.