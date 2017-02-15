Canon expands its mirrorless range with the EOS M6

Along with the new EOS Rebel EOS T7i / EOS 800D and EOS 77D DSLRs, Canon has unveiled a new addition to its family of mirrorless cameras – the EOS M6.

The M6 features a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor, although it's not the same chip as found in the new DSLRs. It's also equipped with the new DIGIC 7 image processor that'll see the EOS M6 shoot at up to 7fps, or an even faster 9fps with fixed autofocus.

There's also in-body 5-axis video stabilisation, although one slight disappointment is that the EOS M6 only shoots in Full HD, albeit at 60p; it would have been nice if you could capture 4K footage too.

Canon's Dual Pixel CMOS AF is also on board – we've been impressed by this system in Canon's EOS M5, so it should deliver the goods in terms of fast and accurate autofocus performance here.

There's a 3.0-inch tilt-angle touchscreen that now flips up for selfies and vlogs. For controls we have a thumb operated dial, while there's integrated Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity.

Additionally, a constant connection between the EOS M6 and your smartphone or tablet can be maintained via a low-energy Bluetooth connection – this enables you to view your photos without taking your camera out of its bag, and use your smart device to remotely trigger the shutter.

An all-new viewfinder

Sold separately, Canon has also announced a new EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinder. Compatible with the EOS M6 and other mirrorless models, as well as some PowerShot compact cameras, the new 0.39-type EVF-DC2 features a 2.36 million dot display and a refresh rate up to 120 fps. It can't be angled like the EVF-DC1, but it only weighs 29g.

The EOS M6 with EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens will be available from April 2017, priced at $899.99 / £839.99 – Australia pricing to be confirmed. The EVF-DC2 will be available at the same time, priced at £219.99 – US and Australia pricing tbc.