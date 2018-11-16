Zombies beware: Call of Duty Black Ops 4 for Black Friday is just $39.99 today

If you haven't played the multiplayer-focused Call of Duty Black Ops 4 this year, now is your chance to buy the game on sale thanks to one of the early Black Friday 2018 deals.

It's just $39.99 for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on PS4, and it's also $39.99 for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on Xbox One. That's not all, though, as the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for PC is $39.99 as well. That's $20 off the original MSRP of $59.99, according to Amazon. For a game that recently came out, this is a good price.

This CoD Black Ops game eschews the single-player storyline experience in favor of battle royale multiplayer gameplay. That's become popular thanks to rival games like Fortnite. But here, you get Call of Duty zombies.

There's also a Mystery Box edition of CoD Black Ops 4, but that costs $199.99 on either console. Only hardcore PS4 and Xbox One games need apply on that one.

Here are the best Call of Duty Black Ops 4 prices we've found today:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 down to $39.99 on Amazon

If you've yet to get into the latest Call of Duty (seriously, you have some catching up to do), get in for a lot less than anyone else through these slick discounts and bundles.View Deal