Buy a Blink XT Home Security Kit and get a free Echo Dot

Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, Amazon is still releasing deals on some of its most popular devices.



Right now you can get the Blink XT Home Security Camera System and an all-new Echo Dot for only $77.99. The one-camera kit normally retails for $129, so with this deal, you're getting a 40% discount and a free Echo Dot. That's a total savings of $82 if you were to buy each device separately. You must add both items to your cart to receive this limited-time bundle deal. Here's a link to the Echo Dot too.





The weather-resistant home security camera is also Alexa-enabled, so you can control your Blink system with any Amazon device. The top-rated Blink Security System includes the Blink XT camera, a mounting kit, a set of 2 AA lithium batteries, a quick start guide, a sync module, and a USB Cable and power adapter.

This bundle deal also extends to the Blink XT Home Security Kits that include more than one camera. You'll receive a free Echo Dot with each home security bundle once added to your cart.



This is a limited-time sale - so grab this fantastic deal while it lasts.