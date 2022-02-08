Brit Awards live stream 2022: how to watch Adele's performance online for free

Audio player loading…

They've loaded up the big guns for the 2022 Brit Awards with Adele, Liam Gallagher and Dave set to take the stage and perform live at the UK's biggest music awards night. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a 2022 Brit Awards live stream for FREE from the UK, US and more.

The Brit Awards have treated us to some iconic moments over the years, from Chumbawamba drenching deputy PM John Prescott with a bucket of cold water, to Stormzy calling out the government for its indifference to the Grenfell Tower fire, Madonna's cape dragging her down the stairs and Jarvis Cocker's mooning of Michael Jackson.

And with Adele and Liam in the building, hopes are high for a bit more where that came from. The four-year reign of Prince of Posh Jack Whitehall is over, with Mo Gilligan taking up hosting duties at a show that will go down in history for being the first to do away with gendered categories.

Tottenham's finest is in the running in four categories, and faces competition from Dave, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and Sam Fender for the biggest award of the night. Let's hope it's a night to remember, and you can read on as we explain how to watch the Brits action online tonight - live stream the 2022 Brit Awards from anywhere.

Watch a 2022 Brit Awards live stream for free in the UK

Anyone in the UK can watch the 2022 Brit Awards for FREE on ITV 1. Coverage of the awards ceremony starts at 8pm GMT on Tuesday, February 8, though ahead of the event you can watch the red carpet show on ITV2 from 7pm. You can also get a free Brit Awards live stream via ITV Hub, which has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. The platform is packed with high-quality drama, including Trigger Point, The Bay, and the David Tennant-starring Des – but you should hold a valid TV licence in order to use it. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

US: how to watch 2022 Brit Awards live stream FREE from outside the UK

For everyone else, the 2022 Brit Awards is being live streamed on YouTube, with the event set to get underway at 8pm GMT on Tuesday evening, which is 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 7am AEDT / 9am NZDT. The pre-show from the red carpet is also being live streamed, and starts an hour ahead of the awards ceremony. YouTube is, of course, completely free to watch and compatible with pretty much any internet-connected device out there. If, for whatever reason, you find yourself in a territory where the YouTube stream is blocked, then you might want to try a VPN, as per the instructions below.

How to watch a 2022 Brit Awards live stream from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you might find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to ITV Hub and live stream Brit Awards 2022 as if you were back at home

2022 Brit Award nominees in full

British Album of the Year: Adele – 30; Dave – We're All Alone in This Together; Ed Sheeran – =; Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert; Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

Artist of the Year: Adele; Dave; Ed Sheeran; Little Simz; Sam Fender

British Group: Coldplay; D-Block Europe; Little Mix; London Grammar; Wolf Alice

British Song: A1 x J1 – "Latest Trends"; Adele – "Easy on Me"; Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals – "Don't Play"; Becky Hill & David Guetta – "Remember"; Central Cee – "Obsessed With You"; Dave featuring Stormzy – "Clash"; Ed Sheeran – "Bad Habits"; Elton John & Dua Lipa – "Cold Heart"; Glass Animals – "Heat Waves"; Joel Corry, RAYE & David Guetta – "Bed"; KSI – "Holiday"; Nathan Evans, 220 Kid & Billen Ted – "Wellerman (220 Kid x Billen Ted remix)"; Riton x Nightcrawlers featuring Mufasa & Hypeman – "Friday"; Tion Wayne & Russ Millions – "Body"; Tom Grennan – "Little Bit Of Love"

British Pop/R&B Act: Adele; Dua Lipa; Ed Sheeran; Griff; Joy Crookes

British Dance Act: Becky Hill; Calvin Harris; Fred Again; Joel Corry; Raye

Best New Artist: Central Cee; Griff; Joy Crookes; Little Simz; Self Esteem

British Rock/Alternative Artist: Coldplay; Glass Animals; Sam Fender; Tom Grennan; Wolf Alice

British Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act: AJ Tracey; Central Cee; Dave; Ghetts; Little Simz

International Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish; Doja Cat; Lil Nas X; Olivia Rodrigo; Taylor Swift

International Group of the Year: ABBA; BTS; Måneskin; Silk Sonic; The War On Drugs

Best International Song: ATB, Topic & A7S – "Your Love (9PM)"; Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever"; CKay featuring Joeboy and Kuami Eugene – "Love Nwantiti Remix (Ah Ah Ah)"; Doja Cat featuring SZA – "Kiss Me More"; Drake featuring Lil Baby – "Girls Want Girls"; Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix – "Heartbreak Anthem"; Jonasu – "Black Magic"; The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – "Stay"; Lil Nas X – "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)"; Lil Tjay & 6lack – "Calling My Phone"; Måneskin – "I Wanna Be Your Slave"; Olivia Rodrigo – "Good 4 U"; Polo G – "Rapstar"; Tiësto – "The Business"; The Weeknd – "Save Your Tears"