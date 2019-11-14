Bose SoundSport earbuds get huge $65 discount in Walmart Black Friday deal

Walmart's Black Friday deals have officially kicked off, with the retailer slashing the price of the Bose SoundSport in-ear running headphones by a whopping $65.

At launch, these wired earphones cost $99.95, but this fantastic Walmart deal has seen that price drop to just $34 – just a third of the original price. Strangely, Walmart has listed the original price as $49, but a quick look at the Bose website confirms that this deal is even better than advertised.

While we haven't tested this particular model, Bose has a reputation for delivering great audio, even through compact in-ear headphones – that's why we gave their noise-canceling Bose QC 30 neckbuds four out of five stars in our review.

The Bose Soundsport In-Ear headphones come in two varieties; one optimized for Android phones, and one designed for Apple devices. The design of each version doesn't differ, but the inline remote on the Android model won't be able control your calls if you use it with an iPhone, and vice versa.

Coming in charcoal, green, and bright red, these earbuds are made with working out in mind, boasting security-enhancing earfins and eartips that are designed to "conform to your ear's shape," according to Bose.

Bose also says that the SoundSport In-Ear headphones are "sweat and weather-resistant," although they don't offer an IPX waterproof rating – they should be able to withstand a little moisture though.

Not what you're looking for? Make sure you check out our roundup of the best running headphones, as well as our top wireless earphones for those of you that would rather work out wire-free.