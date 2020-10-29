Black Friday gaming deals: save on gaming headsets, keyboards and mice

Ahead of Black Friday 2020, Best Buy is offering discounts on a range of gaming products, from headsets to keyboards. Major brands are discounted in the sale, including Razer, Logitech and Corsair, so it's well worth considering if you need a few new peripherals for your home setup.

While a lot of what's discounted is PC gaming-focused, it's worth noting that Razer's popular Kraken Tournament Headset is available for console players for just $55, too. You can see all the deals here – but below we've selected a number of highlights.

Note that these deals are available until Sunday. If you see something you want, it's worth picking it up before the deals lapse. This might finally be the time to get that RGB-lit keyboard you've been thinking about – nothing makes your gaming PC look more ostentatious than having your keyboard light up in a dimly-lit room.

Not in the US? Scroll down for Razer Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset prices where you are.

Here are a few deal highlights:

Today's best gaming deals

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Wired Gaming Headset: $99.99 $54.99 at Best Buy

Equipped with THX Spatial Audio if you're playing on PC, but compatible with all existing major consoles, this gaming headset takes a price tumble this weekend at Best Buy. Not the all-time cheapest price, but pretty close. The same product is also available at Amazon right now for the same discount. View Deal

Razer Viper Wired Gaming Mouse: $79.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Second on our best gaming mouse list, Razer's heritage in fantastic gaming mice is legendary at this point. The Viper features a 5G Optical Sensor and 16,000DPI for fast and precise scrolling. The discount here is significant – and this is always a good time of year to pick up a new mouse.View Deal

Razer Ornata V2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $99.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

The Razer Ornata V2 is a solid mid-range choice for a gaming keyboard, featuring RGB lighting and a very comfortable wrist rest. We awarded it four stars in our review – and this is a decent discount. View Deal

While it's possible we'll see further discounts than these at other retailers during Black Friday, these prices are still worth considering if you need any of the accessories while they're on-sale.

Best Buy has loads discounted right now outside of gaming peripherals, too – check out a selection of deals below.

More Best Buy Black Friday deals

More Razer Kraken Tournament Edition headset deals

Not in the US? Compare the price of Razer headsets where you are below.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.