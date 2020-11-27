Black Friday AirPods deals: AirPods Pro prices continue to drop with huge savings

Black Friday AirPods deals continue to stun, with the AirPods Pro plummeting to its lowest-ever prices in both the US and the UK, saving you loads on the noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds.

In the US, you can get the AirPods Pro for a record-low of $169.99. That's a $79 discount and $24 less than the past all-time low price. You'll have to hurry though, this epic Black Friday deal has been flashing in and out of stock, so we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

Meanwhile, UK shoppers can get the AirPods Pro for £195 at Laptops Direct, with the retailer improving upon the previous lowest price by... £4. Not a huge improvement, but still a fantastic saving on the Apple earbuds.

Black Friday Apple AirPods Pro deals

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - Amazon's epic Black Friday deal has the AirPods Pro on sale for a record-low price of $169.99. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £195 at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct has been pushing the price of the AirPods Pro down to below £200 for a while now – and thanks to a new price cut, this is the best price for the true wireless earbuds available today.View Deal

The 2019 AirPods Pro feature Apple's H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit, plus a new Dolby Atmos feature that allows for cinematic virtual object-based sound.

As we mentioned above, this is the best Black Friday AirPods deal we've seen and a fantastic price for Apple's top-of-the-line wireless earbuds. Because of its popularity, the AirPods Pro have been flashing in and out of stock, so you should act fast before it's too late.

Looking for something a little cheaper? The 2019 AirPods are an upgrade to the original true wireless earbuds, coming with an H1 chip which allows for faster pairing times, more reliable wireless connectivity, and hands-free access to the Siri voice assistant.

You can either get these earbuds with a regular charging case, or for a little more money, a wireless charging case that you can simply place of a Qi-certified charging mat to boost the battery. Be sure to double check which version you're getting when you spot a great Black Friday deal – as a general rule, the wireless charging case tends to be more expensive.

More Black Friday AirPods deals (US)

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - You can get the Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $110 at Amazon in this early Black Friday deal. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $149.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Black Friday sale has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $160. That's a $49 discount for the wireless earbuds that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a lightning connector.

More Black Friday AirPods deals (UK)

Apple AirPods 2019 with charging case: £159 £124.49 at Amazon

If you don't need wireless charging, you can save yourself some cash and pick up the standard 2019 AirPods. While this is undoubtedly a good deal, it's worth noting that we've been seeing this price since November last year. There might be more discounts in this year's Black Friday AirPods deals on November 27, so if you want to find a real bargain, we'd suggest waiting (though we haven't seen these buds drop lower than this in 2020). If you are keen, this deal is also available at John Lewis.View Deal

Apple AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case: £199 £157 at Amazon

Grab the wireless charging buds for over £40 off in early Black Friday AirPods deals. It's a much easier way of keeping on top of your AirPods' battery levels, and if you've already got Qi charging pads around the house you're sorted.

Wireless Charging Case only: £79 £69 at BT

Maybe you already nabbed a pair of AirPods and you're wishing they had wireless charging capabilities? Well, this is how you upgrade them - buy a new charging case that gives you that skill. Plus you won't have to worry your 'Pods will become useless if you lose that other one.View Deal

Not in the US or UK? See the best AirPods Pro deals in your region below.

