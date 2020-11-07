Black Friday TV deals at Walmart: 4K TVs starting at just $199.99

If you're looking to snag an early Black Friday TV deal, then you're in luck. Walmart's just launched its 'Deal for Days' sale, which includes massive savings on a range of 4K TVs with prices starting at just $199.99. It's the perfect opportunity to score an early Black Friday deal before the official Walmart Black Friday sale even begins.

The best Black Friday TV deals from Walmart include the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $199.99, this 58-inch 4K Roku TV marked down to just $289.99, and the Vizio 50-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $298.



If you're looking for a smaller set, Walmart has this 43-inch 4K TV discounted down to $208 and a budget 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $88.



See more of our top Black Friday TV deals from Walmart below, and keep in mind, stock is limited, so if you see a price you like, we recommend adding to your cart now before it's too late.

Black Friday TV deals at Walmart

Sceptre 32-inch HD LED TV: $119.99 $88 at Walmart

If you're looking to pick up a cheap small-screen TV, then this Sceptre 32-inch is a fantastic option, and it's currently on sale at the Walmart Black Friday sale for just $88.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD LED TV: $279.99 $199.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, get the Sceptre 50-inch TV on sale for just $199.99 at Walmart. While the Ultra HD TV lacks smart capabilities, it includes three HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

JVC 43-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $229.99 $208 at Walmart

This cheap TV will be sure to go fast! Walmart has the JVC 43-inch 4K TV on sale for just $208. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $228 at Walmart

A fantastic early Black Friday TV deal, you can score a massive $272 price cut on the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built in so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.

VIZIO 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $349.99 $298 at Walmart

Grab this Vizio 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $289.99 at the Walmart Black Friday sale. The smart TV works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control, and the Quantum Color technology results in bright, bold colors and sharp contrasts.

Westinghouse 58-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $449.99 $289.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a 58-inch 4K TV, Walmart has this Westinghouse 4K smart TV on sale for just $289.99. The TV comes with the Roku experience so that you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

