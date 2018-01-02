Top deals on Samsung's Happy Hours sale on Amazon India

Amazon India is hosting the Samsung Happy Hours sale from 12PM to 2PM on December 26. The two-hour sale offers 10% cashback on ICICI bank credit cards as well as a no-cost EMI option for 6 months. The Samsung On5 and On7 series are available during these "Happy Hours".

Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro

The On5 Pro features a 5-inch HD display and is powered by the company’s own Exynos quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and an internal memory of 16GB which can further be expanded up to 128GB. There’s an 8-megapixel rear camera along with a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The On5 Pro has a 2,600 mAh battery and is available for Rs 7,000 during the Amazon India sale.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro

Samsung On7 Pro comes with a bigger 5.5-inch HD display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM and an internal memory of 16GB which is expandable. There is a 13-megapixel camera onboard which is decent and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The On7 Pro draws power from a 3,000 mAh battery which is more than sufficient for a day. Samsung On7 Pro is available for Rs 7,490 during Samsung Happy Hours.

Rs 8000 cashback on Galaxy Note 8

Instead of a direct price cut on other Samsung phones, the flagship smartphone Galaxy Note 8 is available at Rs 67,900, but buyers can get Rs 8000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance on purchase.

Samsung Galaxy On8

Samsung On8 Pro comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display and is powered by Exynos 7580 octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM and an internal memory of 16GB which is expandable up to 128GB. There is a 13-megapixel camera on rear and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The On7 Pro draws power from a 3,300mAh battery which is more than sufficient for a day. Samsung On8 Pro is available for Rs 11,090 during Samsung Happy Hours.

Samsung Galaxy A5 and A7 2017

Samsung is selling the Galaxy A5 2017 and A7 2017 at Rs 17,990 and Rs 20,990 respectively. The phones were launched in the middle of 2017 targeting the 20k-30k price segment. Both the phones are different in terms of battery and display sizes packing a decent specification for price.

The Galaxy A7 2017 and A5 2017 come with a 5.7-inch and 5.2-inch full HD AMOLED panels respectively. Both run Exynos 7880 octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. While the Galaxy A7 2017 packs a 3600mAh battery the smaller A5 2017 comes with a 3000mAh battery. Both the phones are now good for the price offered during the Samsung Happy Hour sale.

Other offers

During the sale, ICICI bank credit card holders are eligible for a 10 percent cashback on EMI. Amazon India has also introduced a 6 months No Cost EMI offer which is applicable on both the On5 and On7 smartphones.

Amazon has also introduced exchange offer on all Samsung phones, that means you can avail a further price cut if you have a spare phone to exchange.

Along with this, under the Jio Galaxy Club offer, users will get upto 90GB complimentary Jio 4G data on purchase of smartphones under Samsung Happy Hours.