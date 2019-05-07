Trending

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 adds Google Assistant to satellite speaker design

Satellite of love, for Google fans at least

It's one of the most instantly recognisable speakers out there, and it's all set for a thorough refresh – Bang and Olufsen's Beoplay A9 speaker is getting re-released, and it's bringing with it some new connected smarts, too.

First launched in 2012, the speaker drew lustful stares for its mad satellite dish-like design, at home either on a three-pronged stand, or hung from a wall.

Relaunching at the 2019 Venice art Bienalle, the new version will come equipped with Google Assistant voice control, unlocking smart home commands directly from the speaker. It'll also feature a new streaming system that makes the speaker compatible with Google Cast and Apple Airplay 2, giving modern audio streaming options to the veteran design.

Moon tunes

Not that it's all about connectivity – a few tweaks have been made to the audio drivers and external design of the moon-shaped speaker.

Two new full range drivers have been added to the rear of the Beoplay A9, for a total of seven drivers. This should lead to a richer and wider soundstage, with a new active room compensation system tuning the speaker's output based on its surroundings.

Finally, the power cord has been given a fabric covering to match the front face. The unit will be available in white with oak legs styles, a black with black walnut legs version, and brass and bronze shade limited editions.

Expect to see the Beoplay A9 in stores from 14 May. It's priced at £2,250 / $3,000, which converts roughly to AU$4,200.

