The best iPhone X plans and prices in Australia compared

Months of rumours and hype have ended and we now know exactly how hard the iPhone X (pronounced iPhone 10) will hit our wallets. This tenth anniversary handset is Apple's priciest, by far, but you can check out our iPhone X review for more details on its specs to see exactly what your money will be going towards.

At the moment, you can order at most of the major carriers or the Apple Store itself, but if you're after a nifty deal on a contract plan, we've picked the best overall value, budget, and massive data options below.

Alongside the announcement of the iPhone X, we've also heard all about the latest entries into Apple's flagship range. The iterative updates of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus have landed, in the form of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

The best iPhone X plans

Given the $1,579 starting price of the handset, most people are going to want to pick it up as part of a plan. Like the outright prices, the plans are similarly steep, but here's the cheapest plans you can order the iPhone X on right now.

Best overall value – iPhone X 64GB | 28GB data | 300 international minutes | $117 pm The 'entry-level' iPhone X model comes with 64GB, and we feel this is enough storage to keep you going. The best middle-ground plan going at the moment comes courtesy of Optus' double data offer, which brings its 14GB plan up to an awesome 28GB. Along with this you'll get 300 international minutes and all the Optus extras like Optus Sport, National Geographic, Mobile TV and data-free streaming via Spotify, Google Play Music or iHeartRadio. Total cost over 24 months is $2,808

Best budget option – iPhone X 64GB | 2GB data | $50 international calls and texts | $88 pm Once again, Virgin Mobile have fronted with the best budget option for the latest iPhone, and on this deal you'll score an impressive 2GB given the cost is sub-$100 a month. You'll also get $50 worth of international talk and text a month, data rollover, and streaming via Spotify, Google Play Music and iHeartRadio won't count towards your data cap. Total cost over 24 months is $2,112

Best big data option – iPhone X 256GB | 200GB data | Unlimited roaming calls and texts | $140 pm Yes, you read correctly. 200GB of data. Optus is offering a special deal with this ludicrous amount of data for an exceptional price (relative to the market, that is – for comparison, Telstra's $136 plan only gets you 5GB). On top of this data, you'll get unlimited international calls and texts as well as 1.5GB of data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts to use when roaming. There's plenty more where that came from, so click through for all the sweet Optus extras. Total cost over 24 months is $3,360

The best iPhone X plan for each carrier

Best Telstra plan – iPhone X 64GB | 60GB data | 3 Foxtel Now starter pack subscriptions | $149 pm If you're looking at going with Telstra, then the included extras and promise of improved coverage is going to cost you a little more than its competitors, so it's best to get the most out of it with a higher-tiered plan. This is the cheapest plan that will get you the iPhone X along with three of the Foxtel Now starter pack 12-month subscriptions, along with 60GB of data and unlimited international calls and texts. Total cost over 24 months is $3,576

