Samsung's redesigned soundbar fits with curved TVs

Samsung is rounding the corner on soundbar design with its new line of premium sound sticks that will accompany its 2015 SUHD TV lineup.

Models on the docket range from the 350w, 9.1 surround sound HW-J8500 that will retail for $1,300 (about £875, AU$1,715) to the slightly more diminutive HW-J6000 6.1 system with a wireless subwoofer.

Between the high-end J8500 and J6000 are two mid-tier models, the J6500 and J7500, that also come with a wireless sub and tap into Samsung's Wireless Audio Multiroom ecosystem.

It's all in the family

Here are the complete descriptions sent over by Samsung:

Samsung's HW-J8500 Curved Soundbar with Wireless Sub – The Samsung HW-J8500 Curved Soundbar comes with 350 watt output capabilities through 9.1 Ch discreet center and side speakers, and by projecting audio from three sides creates a wider listening field that effectively increases the sweet spot to ensure listeners seated anywhere in the room can fully enjoy the surround effect. The soundbar is built to support HD audio (192kHZ/24bit) and will also enable wireless connectivity with the TV SoundConnect feature. The HW-J8500 matches perfectly with Samsung's 65- and 78-inch curved TVs and is available for purchase now, for a retail price of $1,299.99. (about £875, AU$1,715).

Samsung's HW-J7500 Curved Soundbar with Wireless Sub – Employing 320 watt output capability, 8.1 channel stereophonic sound, and a newly designed 7-inch wireless subwoofer, the HW-J7500 Curved Soundbar delivers rich and powerful sound that complements and enhances the home theater experience. The HW-J7500 is also compatible with Samsung's Wireless Audio Multiroom ecosystem and can be used alone or in combination with other supporting Samsung home audio products to provide maximum listening options. The HW-J7500 pairs perfectly with Samsung's 55- and 65- inch Curved TVs and is available for purchase now, for a retail price of $799.99 (about £540, AU$1,055).

Samsung's HW-J6500 Curved Soundbar with Wireless Sub – The HW-J6500 Curved Soundbar creates the ultimate home theater experience thanks to its wireless active subwoofer, 6.1 channel output, and Surround Sound Expansion that expands the optimal listening area by elevating the height of the sound so that it is level with the TV. With Wireless Audio Multiroom functionality it connects seamlessly with other supporting Samsung products. The HW-J6500 Curved Soundbar pairs perfectly with Samsung's 48- and 55- inch Curved TVs and will be available this month at a retail price of $549.99 (about £370, AU$725).

Samsung's HW-J6000 Curved Soundbar with Wireless Sub – The HW-J6000 Curved Soundbar employs the latest digital audio technology, as well as 6.1 Ch output to provide rich and lifelike sound that enhances the home theater experience. The HW-J6000 features a premium and elegant build that boasts a sleek design ensuring the soundbar looks as great as it sounds. With TV Sound Connect powered by Bluetooth the HW-J6000 easily connects to select Samsung TVs to immediately provide a gripping and enhanced viewing experience. The HW-J6000 matches seamlessly with Samsung's 48- and 55- inch curved TVs and is available now at a retail price of $499.99 (about £350, AU$660).

While the release was primarily US-oriented, the soundbars are likely to come to the UK as well, though the timing is still to be determined. We have reached out to Samsung for clarification on international pricing and availability.