Atomi's newest e-scooter doubles up on safety but stays neutral on other features

E-scooter brand Atomi has launched a new flagship vehicle, the Alpha, with a bigger emphasis on safety than most. This results in some features that, surprisingly, a lot of other e-scooters don’t have, like turn signals for the streets.

There are other scooters, like the NIU KQi3 Pro , that use LED headlights, brake lights, and reflectors for safety (all of which the Alpha also has), but the majority of the time, companies stop there. Atomi, however, has decided to add more than the basics (opens in new tab). Besides the turn signals, the Alpha is outfitted with a series of customizable ambient lights (opens in new tab) under the deck and on the stem that'll be handy to have for nighttime rides. You can control these via the Atomi App where you change the color of the lights and their pattern. For the turn signals, there are physical switches on the handlebars similar to a car.

As for locks, Atomi saw fit to double up. You can protect the Alpha through the in-app lock; something other brands opt for. But there’s also a physical combination lock with a thin steel cable to wrap around a bike rack embedded in the deck. We asked Atomi why it chose to include a physical lock since most don't. A company representative told us it was simply to offer that second layer of security so people don’t have to lug around extra equipment.

As seen elsewhere

Apart from the safety features, the Atomi Alpha looks like a fairly decent electric scooter for the city, although there’s nothing internally we haven’t seen before.

Powering the scooter is a 650W motor with a top speed of 30 kilometers per hour (around 18 miles per hour) and a maximum range of 40 kilometers (25 miles). The deck, sitting on top of nine-inch anti-puncture tires, can support a maximum load of 120 kilograms (265 pounds). An LED display on the handlebars will show your current speed and how much battery life is left. And the rear suspension is promised to “guarantee you a smooth ride [on] various terrains”, according to Atomi.

Other notable features include three Speed Modes (Pedestrian, Eco, and Sports) and a foldable stem for easier storage. Again, this is all stuff seen elsewhere. But if you’re someone who likes to ride at night and want better safety, the Alpha is certainly well-equipped for that.

It’s currently available for purchase in the US only from Atomi’s website (opens in new tab) starting at $649.99. At the time of this writing, there are only two colors: Zinc White and Pine Green (black is currently sold out). The Atomi representative told us that the company is looking into overseas shipping, but couldn't give a date.

Other options

As expensive as the Alpha may be, it’s still not the most high-end scooter out there. If you are looking for something more powerful, the Oracle Red Bull racing team recently unveiled the RBS #01 scooter . It has a top speed of 45 kilometers per hour with a range of 60 kilometers. The RBS has even been specially engineered to be exceptionally tough; just be prepared to pay a small fortune for one.